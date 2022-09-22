Read full article on original website
Morning Report: Chael Sonnen claims Floyd Mayweather’s Japan exhibition matches are fixed: ‘They paid him $8 million, gave him a script’
Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Floyd Mayweather Jr. and company are being truthful with the product being put out. Mayweather is retired from professional boxing. However, since his final win against Conor McGregor in Aug. 2017 which saw him obtain a flawless 50-0, he’s performed in three exhibition matches. The first of the bunch came as a massive surprise when Mayweather found his way into Japan-based MMA giant RIZIN Fighting Federation. In that Dec. 2018 New Year’s clash atop RIZIN 14, Mayweather knocked out undefeated superstar kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in two minutes and 20 seconds.
Hot Tweets: Jose Aldo’s five greatest performances and the future for Raul Rosas Jr.
It’s a rare weekend off from a major UFC event but that doesn’t mean we’re lacking for major news, the biggest of which is the retirement of Jose Aldo. I know there’s already been a ton of Aldo content this week, but as one of my favorite fighters of all time, I’m still going to wax poetic on the man for the bulk of this edition of Hot Tweets. Then I’ll close with a couple of Contender Series questions.
UFC 281 poster released featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, more
Israel Adesanya headlines one of the most anticipated cards of the year. The UFC middleweight champion is set to take on longtime rival Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at the fabled Madison Square Garden arena in New York. Adesanya and Pereira have history together dating back to their days as professional kickboxers, with Pereira going 2-0 over Adesanya in their series, capped off by a highlight-reel knockout in the 2017 rematch.
Georges St-Pierre confident heavyweight Jon Jones can be ‘as good as he was in the light heavyweight division’
Georges St-Pierre likes what he sees of the new Jon Jones. At a recent UFC fan Q&A, St-Pierre was asked how he successful Jones can be at heavyweight. Jones is the UFC’s most decorated champion at 205 pounds, with three championship reigns to his name (including an interim title win in 2016), and he awaits his first booking in his new weight class after preparing for the change for the better part of the past two years.
Dana White thankful to Jose Aldo for legendary UFC run: ‘This will always be his house’
Jose Aldo will always have a home with the UFC. Speaking to the media after the UFC’s latest Contender Series event, UFC President Dana White was asked for his thoughts on Aldo’s recent retirement and he had nothing but wholehearted praise for the longtime featherweight champion. “We love...
Fight Music Show 2 Results: Cyborg vs. Silva
MMA Fighting has Fight Music Show 2 results for the Cyborg vs. Silva event Sunday evening from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In the co-main event, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva. Silva is 17-21 overall and has lost eight straight fights.
Cris Cyborg wins decision over Simone Silva in boxing debut
Cris Cyborg worked eight rounds to win a decision over Simone Silva in her first time in a boxing ring Sunday at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil. The reigning Bellator featherweight champion, Cyborg holds 20 knockouts in 26 MMA wins en route to title wins in the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC, and was expected to walk through Silva in the squared circle, especially with “Cat Woman” still serving a 60-day medical suspension after losing via knockout in Texas this past August.
Robert Whittaker says third Israel Adesanya fight will ‘definitely’ happen, clarifies ‘most dangerous man’ comment
Robert Whittaker isn’t done chasing Israel Adesanya. “The Reaper” lost in a middleweight championship rematch to Adesanya at UFC 271 this past February, but bounced back in a big way at UFC Paris with a one-sided unanimous decision win over top contender Marvin Vettori. It was the 13th win in his past 15 fights for Whittaker — currently No. 2 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — whose only losses during that stretch have come to “The Last Stylebender.”
Report: Eddie Hearn files $100M defamation lawsuit against Jake Paul after fight fixing allegations
Eddie Hearn has a potentially expensive reminder for Jake Paul to watch what he says. TMZ reported that Hearn filed a lawsuit on Friday, accusing Paul of defamation following Paul’s recent comments claiming that judge Glenn Feldman “is getting paid money” to score bouts in favor of Hearn’s fighters, namely Katie Taylor and Anthony Joshua. The Matchroom Boxing promoter threatened legal action earlier this week and is now suing Paul to the tune of over $100 million in damages according to Hearn’s attorney, Frank Salzano.
Bellator Dublin video: Luca Poclit puts Dante Schiro to sleep with insane choke
You know you’ve pulled off an impressive finish when they’re naming it after you before you even leave the cage. Moldovan veteran Luca Poclit (8-1) found that out firsthand Friday in his welterweight bout against Dante Schiro (9-4), which kicked off the Bellator Dublin preliminary card. After a back-and-forth first round, the fight-ending sequence began late in Round 2 when Poclit used an explosive escape from a mounted position to sit up to his knees and snatch Schiro’s head with his left arm. With Schiro’s shoulder also trapped, Poclit then freed his own head and postured up on Schiro’s left side, applying enough pressure to put Schiro to sleep with what was officially announced as a “modified arm-triangle, now called The Lucanator.”
UFC 279 Thrill and Agony video: Paulo Costa mocks Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz celebrates with Tommy Lee
The UFC 279 edition of The Thrill and the Agony focuses on the two top fights atop the pay-per-view card: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland. The footage takes us behind-the-scenes into the immediate aftermath of Diaz’s fourth-round submission win over Ferguson, which is expected to be Diaz’s final fight in the UFC. Diaz celebrates with his corner, shares a moment with Ferguson, has a run-in with Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe fame, and more. Ferguson also talks through the fight with his team.
Bobby Green announces positive drug test cancelled UFC 276 fight with Jim Miller
Bobby Green on Friday said he was scratched from UFC 276 due to a positive drug test he said was from on an over-the-counter supplement purchased at Walmart. Green said he decided to take DHEA, a banned anabolic agent, after watching a YouTube video by Dr. Eric Berg, a popular and controversial health educator and chiropractor based in Virginia. Berg was reprimanded in 2007 by the Virginia medical board for treating patients outside the scope of his chiropractic license and making false statements about his treatment program.
Video: UFC fighter Paul Craig sneaks kiss on Jed Hue at Polaris 21 weigh-ins
Paul Craig got a little cheeky at Friday’s Polaris weigh-ins. A veteran UFC light heavyweight, Craig is slated to headline the grappling showcase — Polaris 21: Grapple Island — in a jiu-jitsu match Saturday in Italy against decorated black belt and ADCC champion Jed Hue. The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass.
UFC Fight Roundup: Derrick Lewis tries to snap skid against Serghei Spivac
Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon. All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme...
Eddie Hearn threatens Jake Paul with potential lawsuit over ‘idiotic’ fight fixing allegations
Jake Paul’s accusations about potential fight fixing may lead to a lawsuit from Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn. The threat of legal action came as a result of comments Paul made about boxing judge Glenn Feldman after he offered up a pair of puzzling scorecards in recent fights involving athletes promoted by Matchroom. In particular, Paul’s ire towards Feldman started after he scored Katie Taylor beating Amanda Serrano by the widest margin of any judge overseeing the bout back in April.
Michael Bisping doubts validity of Kevin Holland’s retirement: ‘He’s in the prime of his life’
Michael Bisping isn’t buying Kevin Holland’s retirement. On Thursday, Holland posted a message on Instagram, teasing his possible retirement from MMA. Considering he’s not even 30 years old and a rising star in the UFC, retirement would be a shocking turn of events from Holland, but Bisping doubts it’s real.
Yoel Romero focused on Melvin Manhoef and 205-pound belt, but eyes middleweight return: ‘I’m the best in the world at 185’
Yoel Romero has aspirations to not just be the Bellator light heavyweight champion but also to capture the middleweight title. Before any of those things can be accomplished, Romero returns to action on Friday against Melvin Manhoef in the co-main event of Bellator Dublin. After dropping his promotional debut to Phil Davis at Bellator 266, Romero got back to form with a dominant performance against Alex Polizzi at May’s Bellator 280 event, where he finished his opponent with a jaw-breaking flurry at the 4:59 mark of the final round.
Missed Fists: Punch Club takes phone booth fighting, Car Jitsu to the next level
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. The debate over whether a ring or a cage is...
Jake Paul calls out Floyd Mayweather for ‘ruining his legacy’ after latest RIZIN win: ‘Stop wasting your fans’ money’
Jake Paul wants a piece of Floyd Mayweather after the boxing legend’s latest exhibition win. Mayweather, 45, scored a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura at Sunday’s Super Rizin headliner, downing the MMA veteran with a two-punch combination after a surprisingly competitive opening few minutes. The bout was Mayweather’s fourth exhibition match since his retirement from boxing in 2017, following past exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa, Don Moore, and Logan Paul, all of which either ended in Mayweather wins or were not officially scored.
