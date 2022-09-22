Read full article on original website
KOCO
Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
kswo.com
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81
Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People who lived...
kswo.com
Overnight fire destroys home in Temple
TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire burned two homes in Temple overnight Sunday, destroying one. The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of E. Texas St. and Cherry Ave. According to Temple’s Assistant Fire Chief, an electrical issue started a fire in a vacant home.
Downtown OKC building evacuated while OKC Fire crews investigate
Fire crews are currently investigating a downtown OKC building after evacuating it due to electrical smoke in the lobby, said Oklahoma City Fire.
kswo.com
Little Bear Loop fire destroys mobile homes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters from across southwest Oklahoma spent Saturday afternoon battling a fire at Little Bear Loop. The Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department responded to a grass fire east of Highway 62, just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found a fast-moving grass fire in tall grass which was...
OHP: 13-Year-Old Killed, Multiple Injured In Crash On H.E. Bailey Turnpike In Grady County
A 13-year-old was killed and multiple people were injured in a crash late Saturday night in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 11:54 p.m. two vehicles were driving westbound on I-44 near Amber, and the driver of one of the vehicles, Eric Nunez, 33, was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Hundreds of residents currently without shelter at The Regency apartment in downtown Oklahoma City, forced to evacuate
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
KTUL
Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
KOCO
Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
OKC Fire: Crane crashes into building in downtown OKC
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crane crashed into a building in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
Authorities Respond To Crash On I-44 Southbound In NW OKC
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. All southbound lanes of I-44 near Northwest 39th and Northwest 23rd Street have reopened following the crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP confirmed that a truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The...
Crews battle grass fire in northwest Oklahoma City
Heavy smoke from a grass fire could be seen in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.
okcfox.com
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
okcfox.com
3 arrested in connection to apartment attack in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a attack on an elderly man in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the the incident was caught on a security camera near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Officials say the attack happened in August, but thanks...
Comanche County Couple Accused Of Manslaughter Tracked To Tennessee
A metro bounty hunter tracks down an Oklahoma couple wanted in connection to their daughter's 2019 death. Henry Clarence Lilly III and his wife Beth Mills-Lilly failed to show up for a court hearing this month on charges of manslaughter. Metro bail enforcer Tim Stephens said he tracked the couple...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say a motorcyclist has died following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
Edmond PD: Sergeant Joseph Wells in critical condition after pursuit and wreck
Edmond Police have now identified the motorcycle officer who was critically injured during a police pursuit near Boulevard and Memorial just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Stalled Out Semitruck Causes Heavy Delays On Interstate 35 Northbound
A stalled out semitruck is causing delays on one of the busiest freeways in the Oklahoma City metro. The incident happened along Interstate 35 northbound near 27th Street in Moore. Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-35. According to Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner, delays stretch...
kswo.com
International Festival wraps up in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 43rd International Festival wrapped up in Lawton this weekend. It’s a three day event that blends cultures existing across southwest Oklahoma. The festival gives artists a chance to perform and people to buy unique, locally made items. For Zacharyah Jones and his wife, it...
