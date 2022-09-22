ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

KOCO

Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81

Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People who lived...
MARLOW, OK
kswo.com

Overnight fire destroys home in Temple

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire burned two homes in Temple overnight Sunday, destroying one. The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of E. Texas St. and Cherry Ave. According to Temple’s Assistant Fire Chief, an electrical issue started a fire in a vacant home.
TEMPLE, OK
kswo.com

Little Bear Loop fire destroys mobile homes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters from across southwest Oklahoma spent Saturday afternoon battling a fire at Little Bear Loop. The Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department responded to a grass fire east of Highway 62, just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found a fast-moving grass fire in tall grass which was...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

International Festival wraps up in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 43rd International Festival wrapped up in Lawton this weekend. It’s a three day event that blends cultures existing across southwest Oklahoma. The festival gives artists a chance to perform and people to buy unique, locally made items. For Zacharyah Jones and his wife, it...
LAWTON, OK

