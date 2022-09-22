ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Today in History: September 22, Cy Young’s last win

By Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgMXo_0i6EziGR00

Today is Thursday, Sept. 22, the 265th day of 2022. There are 100 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.

On this date:

In 1776, during the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, was hanged as a spy by the British in New York.

In 1911, pitcher Cy Young, 44, gained his 511th and final career victory as he hurled a 1-0 shutout for the Boston Rustlers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field.

In 1949, the Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb.

In 1961, the Interstate Commerce Commission issued rules prohibiting racial discrimination on interstate buses.

In 1975, Sara Jane Moore attempted to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel, but missed.

In 1980, the Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupted into full-scale war.

In 1985, rock and country music artists participated in “Farm Aid,” a concert staged in Champaign, Illinois, to help the nation’s farmers.

In 1993, 47 people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train fell off a bridge and crashed into Big Bayou Canot near Mobile, Alabama. (A tugboat pilot lost in fog had pushed a barge into the railroad bridge, knocking the tracks 38 inches out of line just minutes before the train arrived.)

In 1994, the situation comedy “Friends” debuted on NBC-TV.

In 1995, an AWACS plane carrying U.S. and Canadian military personnel crashed on takeoff from Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage, Alaska, killing all 24 people aboard.

In 2014, the United States and five Arab nations launched airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria, sending waves of planes and Tomahawk cruise missiles against an array of targets.

In 2020, U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 200,000, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world at that point, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama campaigned before a crowd of 18,000 in Wisconsin, the home state of GOP vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan. In the aftermath of the killing of the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans, residents of the Libyan city of Benghazi protested at the compounds of several militias, vowing to rid themselves of armed factions and Islamic extremists.

Five years ago: As the scale of the damage from Hurricane Maria started to become clearer, Puerto Rican officials said they could not contact more than half of the communities in the U.S. territory, where all power had been knocked out to the island’s 3.4 million people. President Donald Trump said NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem. The federal government told election officials in 21 states that hackers had targeted their systems before the 2016 presidential election. Sen. John McCain declared his opposition to the GOP’s last-ditch effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” the second time in three months McCain had emerged as the destroyer of his party’s signature promise to voters.

One year ago: At a virtual “vaccine summit” on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, President Joe Biden said the United States was doubling, to 1 billion doses, its purchases of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world. Bargainers from both parties said bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices had ended without agreement; the effort had begun after killings of unarmed Black people by officers sparked protests across the U.S.

Today’s Birthdays:

  • Dancer/choreographer/singer Toni Basil is 79
  • Actor Paul Le Mat is 77
  • Musician King Sunny Adé is 76
  • Capt. Mark Phillips is 74
  • Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 71
  • Actor Shari Belafonte is 68. Singer Debby Boone is 66
  • Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 66
  • Singer Nick Cave is 65
  • Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 65
  • Actor Lynn Herring is 65
  • Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli is 64
  • Singer-musician Joan Jett is 64
  • Actor Scott Baio is 62
  • Actor Catherine Oxenberg is 61
  • Actor Bonnie Hunt is 61
  • Actor Rob Stone is 60
  • Actor Dan Bucatinsky (TV: “24: Legacy”) is 57
  • Musician Matt Sharp is 53
  • Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 52
  • Rapper Mystikal is 52
  • R&B singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 51
  • Actor James Hillier (TV: “The Crown”) is 49
  • Actor Mireille Enos is 47
  • Actor Daniella Alonso is 44
  • Actor Michael Graziadei is 43
  • Actor Ashley Eckstein is 41
  • Actor Katie Lowes is 40
  • Rock musician Will Farquarson (Bastille) is 39
  • Actor Tatiana Maslany is 37
  • Actor Ukweli Roach (TV: “Blindspot”) is 36
  • Actor Tom Felton is 35
  • Actor Teyonah Parris is 35
  • Actor Juliette Goglia is 27
  • Actor Dalya Knapp is 12

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested for meth during search, children found in ‘deplorable’ home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two on drug charges and found three children in “deplorable” conditions during a sex offender check. Tony Aguilar and Kristy Hurst face charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of a drug related object, and reckless conduct. Deputies found 12.5 […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
WRBL News 3

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A motorcycle crash has claimed the life of a man in LaGrange. According to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department, James Carpenter was killed on Sept. 23, 2022, in the single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Broad Street. Police responded to the crash at 12:20 p.m. When officers […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mireille Enos
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Cy Young
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Catherine Oxenberg
Person
Shari Belafonte
Person
Sara Jane Moore
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police seeking information in Sept. 17 homicide

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with information about a recent homicide to come forward. According to police, on Sept. 17, 2022, 53-year-old Jeffrey Dowdell was shot at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter fled the scene before police […]
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Affordable Care Act#Emancipation Proclamation#British#511th#The Boston Rustlers#Amtrak#Nbc Tv
WRBL News 3

Bill to name Atlanta post office for John Lewis close to law

ATLANTA (AP) – A bill to name Atlanta’s main post office after the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis is close to becoming law. The measure passed the U.S. Senate unanimously on Wednesday. President Joe Biden must sign it into law. The facility is south of downtown Atlanta near the airport. Lewis was best known for […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Syria
Country
Iraq
WRBL News 3

Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.  The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway.  Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details. 
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy