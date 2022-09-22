Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
14th annual Stiletto Sprint struts through Portsmouth to boost NH Big Brothers Big Sisters
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — High heels were racing through the streets of Portsmouth on Saturday for the 14th annual Stiletto Sprint. The race is a unique tradition and pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Racers of all kinds gathered in teams of four to complete a 40-yard dash, all...
WMUR.com
New England BIPOC Fest celebrates diversity across the region
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New England BIPOC Fest took place Sunday in Portsmouth for its second year. The event featured BIPOC — Black, indigenous and people of color — vendors and musicians outside Vida Cantina. Vida Cantina owner David Vargas started the celebration last year, but it...
WMUR.com
NH state representative, one of 3 Latino House members, shares story of struggles
MILFORD, N.H. — Among the 400 members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, just three are Latino, and during Hispanic Heritage Month, one is sharing her story of achievement. State Rep. Maria Perez represents District 23 in Milford. News 9 spoke with her at Trombly Farms in Milford,...
WMUR.com
Rapper Post Malone goes to hospital with ‘stabbing pain,’ postpones Boston concert
BOSTON — Less than an hour before he was scheduled to take the stage Saturday night in Boston at the TD Garden, Grammy-award nominated rapper Post Malone announced he was in the hospital and must cancel the show. In a statement published on social media at 7:32 p.m., Malone...
WMUR.com
Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
WMUR.com
Fair held in Nashua on Friday benefits veterans in need
NASHUA, N.H. — A resource fair will be held in Nashua on Friday to help veterans in need. The annual “Veterans Stand Down Resource Fair" is hosted by Harbor Care in partnership with the VA and several local service providers. It's meant to connect veterans with things like...
WMUR.com
Crews rescue beaver stuck in outflow inlet in Durham reservoir
DURHAM, N.H. — A beaver in Durham is being given a second chance, thanks to the actions of the state Fish and Game Department and the Durham Fire Department. Officials say a University of New Hampshire student found the beaver stuck in an outflow inlet at the Durham reservoir on Tuesday.
WMUR.com
Pipe bursts in Rivier University dorm building, causing flooding
NASHUA, N.H. — Dozens of students at Rivier University in Nashua are out of their rooms after flooding in one of the dorms. On Thursday, 110 students were evacuated from Brassard Hall after a sprinkler pipe burst. Students were allowed back into the dorms to grab their belongings before...
WMUR.com
Video: Morning sun turns to rain
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A lot of changes for the second half of the weekend...increasing clouds and milder with a lighter breeze as the next system approaches. After some morning sunshine, clouds will win out this afternoon with a light southerly breeze. Some showers will start pushing in mid/late afternoon from southwest to northeast. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook
SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
WMUR.com
Oyster farmers raising awareness of industry with Oyster Fest
HAMPTON, N.H. — Oyster Week came to a close Saturday with Oyster Fest at Bernie's Beach Bar in Hampton. The event showcased music, drinks and all-you-can-eat oysters from six local farmers. The New Hampshire Shellfish Farmers Initiative organized the event. The group is made up of all 14 oyster...
WMUR.com
Good Samaritans pull seriously injured woman out of burning car in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing her car Sunday morning on I-293 in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police said the silver 2010 Subaru Forester crashed into a tree and spun behind a guardrail before catching fire near mile 9 of I-293 south. Officials said they do not know why the car went offroad.
WMUR.com
Nashua police investigate reports of man exposing himself to teenagers
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in Nashua are searching for a man who they said has been exposing himself to teenage girls in the Mine Falls Park area. Nashua police said they are paying extra attention to that part of the city after the reports came in Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
WMUR.com
Stratham man dies after motorcycle crash in Maryland
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving a man from Stratham. Investigators told News 9 it happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday when Ronald Roberts, 71, crashed near the Maryland-West Virginia border. Roberts was flown to a hospital in Pennsylvania but...
WMUR.com
Candia man arrested after allegedly driving 140 mph on Route 101
EPPING, N.H. — A Candia man has been arrested after New Hampshire State Police said a trooper saw him driving 140 miles per hour. New Hampshire State Police said around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, a trooper saw a 2010 Infiniti sedan going 140 miles per hour on Route 101 west between exits 8 and 7 in Epping.
WMUR.com
Manchester police issue arrest warrant for man accused of stealing $8,000 motorized wheelchair
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are searching for a man accused of stealing an $8,000 motorized wheelchair. The wheelchair was reported stolen on Sept. 4 in the area of Cedar and Pine streets in Manchester. Investigators said Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, 22, is a suspect and a warrant has been issued...
