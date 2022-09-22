ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WMUR.com

New England BIPOC Fest celebrates diversity across the region

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New England BIPOC Fest took place Sunday in Portsmouth for its second year. The event featured BIPOC — Black, indigenous and people of color — vendors and musicians outside Vida Cantina. Vida Cantina owner David Vargas started the celebration last year, but it...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Fair held in Nashua on Friday benefits veterans in need

NASHUA, N.H. — A resource fair will be held in Nashua on Friday to help veterans in need. The annual “Veterans Stand Down Resource Fair" is hosted by Harbor Care in partnership with the VA and several local service providers. It's meant to connect veterans with things like...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Crews rescue beaver stuck in outflow inlet in Durham reservoir

DURHAM, N.H. — A beaver in Durham is being given a second chance, thanks to the actions of the state Fish and Game Department and the Durham Fire Department. Officials say a University of New Hampshire student found the beaver stuck in an outflow inlet at the Durham reservoir on Tuesday.
DURHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Pipe bursts in Rivier University dorm building, causing flooding

NASHUA, N.H. — Dozens of students at Rivier University in Nashua are out of their rooms after flooding in one of the dorms. On Thursday, 110 students were evacuated from Brassard Hall after a sprinkler pipe burst. Students were allowed back into the dorms to grab their belongings before...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Morning sun turns to rain

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A lot of changes for the second half of the weekend...increasing clouds and milder with a lighter breeze as the next system approaches. After some morning sunshine, clouds will win out this afternoon with a light southerly breeze. Some showers will start pushing in mid/late afternoon from southwest to northeast. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook

SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

Oyster farmers raising awareness of industry with Oyster Fest

HAMPTON, N.H. — Oyster Week came to a close Saturday with Oyster Fest at Bernie's Beach Bar in Hampton. The event showcased music, drinks and all-you-can-eat oysters from six local farmers. The New Hampshire Shellfish Farmers Initiative organized the event. The group is made up of all 14 oyster...
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Good Samaritans pull seriously injured woman out of burning car in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing her car Sunday morning on I-293 in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police said the silver 2010 Subaru Forester crashed into a tree and spun behind a guardrail before catching fire near mile 9 of I-293 south. Officials said they do not know why the car went offroad.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Stratham man dies after motorcycle crash in Maryland

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving a man from Stratham. Investigators told News 9 it happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday when Ronald Roberts, 71, crashed near the Maryland-West Virginia border. Roberts was flown to a hospital in Pennsylvania but...
STRATHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Candia man arrested after allegedly driving 140 mph on Route 101

EPPING, N.H. — A Candia man has been arrested after New Hampshire State Police said a trooper saw him driving 140 miles per hour. New Hampshire State Police said around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, a trooper saw a 2010 Infiniti sedan going 140 miles per hour on Route 101 west between exits 8 and 7 in Epping.
CANDIA, NH

