MANCHESTER, N.H. — A lot of changes for the second half of the weekend...increasing clouds and milder with a lighter breeze as the next system approaches. After some morning sunshine, clouds will win out this afternoon with a light southerly breeze. Some showers will start pushing in mid/late afternoon from southwest to northeast. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO