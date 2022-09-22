Read full article on original website
Hospital in Ohio reports cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were foraged from a public area in...
Rep. Perez one of 3 Latino representatives at NH State House
State Rep. Maria Perez represents District 43 in Milford. News 9 spoke with her at Trombly Farms in Milford, a place that she said reminds her of her grandparents' farm in El Salvador.
NH Business: Why is the Granite State's labor force thousands of jobs below pre-pandemic levels?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Like most places around the country, New Hampshire's labor force took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some places have started to recover well. New Hampshire still has a ways to go, as the state's job force is thousands of jobs below pre-pandemic levels. On the...
Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook
SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
New Hampshire lineworkers help in Bermuda after Hurricane Fiona
Lineworkers from New Hampshire are in Bermuda helping restore power after Hurricane Fiona. Hurricane Fiona hit Bermuda with heavy rain and wind Friday as it powered through the Atlantic Ocean. Lineman Logan Huldgren said they are there to help get the lights back on. "We arrived Thursday afternoon just before...
What's the best craft brewery in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Many folks enjoy cracking open a beer on a crisp, fall day, but that beer is even tastier when it's brewed right here in the Granite State. And there are dozens of craft breweries in New Hampshire to choose from.
Former Ambassador Haley visits New Hampshire to support GOP candidates
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is visiting New Hampshire to campaign for local Republicans. Haley said she's focused on helping to forge a GOP win in November, but after that, she will decide on a possible run for the White House. The former two-term governor...
Video: Breezy, chilly first day of Autumn in New Hampshire
Welcome to autumn! The coolest air so far this season drains down behind Thursday's rain along with strong northwest winds. Quite breezy and chilly for the first full day of autumn today. High temperatures will only be in the mid/upper 40s north to the mid 50s south. Northwest winds gusting to 30 mph will make it feel even cooler than that.
AG issues cease-and-desist order to New Hampshire Democratic Party over absentee ballot mailings
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the state Democratic Party because of mailings that officials said contained inaccurate information. Officials with the attorney general's office said the New Hampshire Democratic Party sent mailers about absentee ballot applications to voters in...
