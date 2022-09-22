Read full article on original website
11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side
CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
3 men shot, 1 critical after shooting near Altgeld Gardens
CHICAGO — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon near the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. Police said three men were walking down the street around 1:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of East 133rd Street when an unknown individual fired shots toward the group, hitting all three before running away. One man, […]
CPD hold ‘Gun-In’ events to help reduce gun violence on West and South Side
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department held two “Gun-In” events, one on the City’s West Side and another on the South Side, this past weekend to help reduce the growing number of gun-related crimes. The purpose of the “Gun-In” is to decrease the number of guns on the streets — organizers said this could reduce the […]
Boy, 16, shot in face in Back of The Yards
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Thursday morning. The boy was walking on the 4800 block of South Honore Street at 2:20 a.m. when a blue mini van approached and a man in the car fired shots. The boy fled westbound on 49th street. […]
40 years after Tylenol Murders terrified nation, new information shows case is still being investigated
This month marks the 40th anniversary of the “Tylenol Murders” – a case that led to seven Chicago area deaths and several others elsewhere. To this day, it remains unsolved. It was the fall of 1982 and the mystery gripped the nation in anxiety and fear. Someone poisoned extra-strength Tylenol, the best-selling pain reliever […]
Cook County judge faces domestic violence charge
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge is facing domestic battery charges. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd, 57, was arrested Tuesday night at his home and is charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery causing bodily harm. Police said a 57-year-old woman reported that Boyd threw a glass bottle at the glass door window, causing […]
CPD holds in-person entry exams at all city colleges
CHICAGO — Chicago is losing police officers faster than it can replace them, and the city is pushing to hire more of them. Malcom X College is one of the seven city colleges holding police exams Thursday through Saturday to encourage people to apply. Last year the police union...
Tenants recover belongings following West Side building explosion
CHICAGO — Following an explosion that rocked a West Side apartment complex Tuesday, residents were permitted back into the building to gather their belongings Wednesday. “I was here when the explosion happened,” said Reverend Alfred Howard. “I ran downstairs to make sure my daughter was ok … What I’m doing now is helping get things […]
Midday Fix: Miles For Melanoma
2022 Chicago Miles for Melanoma 5K Run/Walk hosted by the Melanoma Research Foundation. Location: DuSable Harbor – 111 N Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, IL 60601.
How accurate is the McDonald’s CEO on Chicago crime?
The CEO of McDonald's said businesses are moving out of Chicago because of crime — but some of his claims don't hold up.
Special Marine Warning for a portion of southern Lake Michigan expires at 9:15PM CDT……
..THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT... The affected areas were... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... The showers have moved out of the area and no longer pose a significant threat to boaters. _______________________________________________________________
Wednesday pollen count & Lake Michigan water temps
GOOD WEDNESDAY ALL! The latest POLLEN AND LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMP data is in. FIRST, THE WEDNESDAY POLLEN COUNT from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine:. AND HERE ARE THE WEDNESDAY LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS from my NWS Chicago colleagues:. SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES. NATIONAL WEATHER...
Council makes Chicago abortion sanctuary city, new alderman sworn in
CHICAGO — A new alderman was sworn in Wednesday at city council and city leaders passed an ordinance to ensure women coming to Chicago who need an abortion are not criminalized. The majority of the lengthy city council meeting was spent welcoming the new alderman of the 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen. 32-year-old Knudsen was appointed […]
Fall weekend in Chicago — and there’s plenty to do
CHICAGO — It’s the first official weekend of fall. But with all the big outdoor events this weekend will have the feel of a busy summer weekend in the city. Some of the best chefs in the city are getting ready to grill their own gourmet burgers at the Hamburger Hop. The event gathers […]
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
U of I announce plans for Discovery Partners Institute for South Loop
CHICAGO — The University of Illinois announced Friday it is ready to make its mark on Chicago’s South Loop. Construction on a major research facility is getting ready to get underway. The headquarters will be built near the intersection of 15th Street and Clark Street, the site of an old railroad yard that has sat […]
Midday Fix: Live performance from Sophie Grimm
Sophie Grimm, star of “Turn that Grimm Upside Down!”
Grand Cru: An Exclusive Culinary Experience
Chicago Gourmet’s signature event, Grand Cru, which offers guests an exclusive culinary experience with some of Chicago’s top chefs, is back. One of this year’s featured chefs is Dominique Leach from Lexington Betty Smokehouse. Dominique joins us in our Studio 41 kitchen to give us a taste of what to expect.
