Newport Beach, CA

This $30 Million California Waterfront Mansion Has a Dock Where You Can Park Your 100-Foot Yacht

By Demetrius Simms
 3 days ago
It’s a first-world problem, to be sure, but finding a place to park your yacht can be something of a hassle. And one California real-estate listing might just help solve it.

Located in Corona del Mar, a neighborhood in SoCal’s tony Newport Beach enclave, the custom-built mansion includes 9,129 square feet of interior space with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The contemporary abode also offers shared ownership of one of the largest private piers in the area. According to listing agent Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty and The Smith Group, it can accommodate yachts between 75 and 100 feet long.

An exterior view of the residence at 2201 Bayside Drive.

The four-story residence is the joint design of Brandon Architects , Patterson Custom Homes , Brooke Wagner Design and Harvard Investment Group . The teams combined wooden floors and ceiling panels and stone walls to create a sense of calm across the airy living spaces.

You enter the home through a pivoting glass door that leads to a glowing entry foyer with a floating staircase and soaring ceilings. Beyond this space, there’s an eat-in kitchen fitted with stained white-oak cabinetry, hand-honed marble countertops and a butler’s pantry with an island. Sliding doors lead to a heated patio where you can unwind at the end of the day.

The primary suite is upstairs and has a fireplace, two bathrooms and a spacious walk-in closet. Four other bedrooms are located in the home as well that can accommodate guests and children. Elsewhere, the great room provides you with views of Newport Harbor and the local beach.

Inside the primary bedroom with expansive harbor views and an en suite primary bathroom.

The home also offers a variety of plush amenities including a media room, walk-in bar and a wine cellar on the lower level. On the fourth floor, there’s a posh lounge that opens onto a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the area. Elsewhere on the property, you’ll find a zero-edge pool, spa and courtyard with an outdoor kitchen. Did we mention there’s a six-car garage to store your prized collection?

All four floors of the home are accessible by elevator, so you don’t have to break a sweat climbing the stairs. But given its serene layout, we can’t imagine walking around the entire $30 million listing would be a bad experience.

