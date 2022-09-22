ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

People react to denied surf park project in La Quinta

By Bianca Ventura
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago

Wednesday night the La Quinta city council voted to nix the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. You can read the full story here .

News Channel 3 has heard from developers, proponents and those who opposed the development over the past two years.

Today we're hearing reaction to La Quinta's city council's decision.

A member from the La Quinta Residents for Responsible Development was at the meeting last night. She'll be sharing the efforts her team made to raise awareness on the negative impacts the development would have on the residential area.

Tune in 4, 5 and 6 to get the latest.

You can livestream our newscast here .

The post People react to denied surf park project in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs

Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta

Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians

Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County expands MPX vaccine eligibility criteria

More people will soon be eligible to get a MPX (monkeypox) vaccine in Riverside County. News Channel 3 learned effective Friday, county public health officials are updating vaccine eligibility criteria to include "gay, same gender loving or bi-sexual men or any men, gender diverse or transgender people who have sex including chem sex with men The post Riverside County expands MPX vaccine eligibility criteria appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Quinta, CA
Government
City
La Quinta, CA
Local
California Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Free Health Fair taking place Saturday, Sept. 24 at Desert Mirage High School

Flying Doctors & CV Medical Volunteers will be hosting a free Health Fair for families without insurance. The fair will take place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. PT to 3 p.m. PT. at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal. Attendees can get medical, dental, and vision care as well as enrollment for health insurance. The post Free Health Fair taking place Saturday, Sept. 24 at Desert Mirage High School appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio holds first-ever Emergency Preparedness Expo in honor of National Preparedness Month

The city of Indio held its first-ever Emergency Preparedness Expo today at the Indio Emergency Operations Center, next to City Hall.  “We’re doing this in celebration of National Preparedness Month, which occurs every September,” said Dennis Day, Emergency Operations Center Manager.  Dennis Day, Emergency Operations Center Manager  The event featured a mix of businesses from The post Indio holds first-ever Emergency Preparedness Expo in honor of National Preparedness Month appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts

Authorities say a man is in custody accused of stealing someone's purse in La Quinta. They believe he is responsible for other purse thefts in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They identified the suspect as The post Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Car crash in Banning leaves one person injured

A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing their car into a tree in Banning. Authorities had to extricate the person from their car before they were transported to a nearby hospital. According to Cal Fire, the crash happened after 4:00 a.m. on the I-10 east freeway just west of Sunset Avenue. The post Car crash in Banning leaves one person injured appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#La Quinta City Council
KESQ News Channel 3

New Cathedral City Fire Chief speaks about his plan for the community

Cathedral City's new Fire Chief, Michael Contreras, says he is intent on applying his decades of experience serving at Orange County Fire to his new role when he starts in November. Contreras is coming into a city that officials say is growing rapidly. Cathedral City has ongoing construction of hundreds of new housing units and The post New Cathedral City Fire Chief speaks about his plan for the community appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Week 6 of high school football season features six local games

The high school football season rolls on with week 6, headlined by a full Desert Valley League schedule, while five of six Desert Empire League teams are off ahead of starting league play next week. Six in Week 6. pic.twitter.com/2TAXBN8JzI— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 23, 2022 Yucca Valley - 42@Desert Hot Springs - 0FCathedral City The post Week 6 of high school football season features six local games appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert allocates $1 million for new turf rebate program in support of water conservation

Palm Desert has partnered with the Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) to offer an additional $1 million to its community for a Turf Replacement Rebate program. The city announced that starting Sept. 15, residents, businesses, and HOAs within Palm Desert who qualify for CVWD’s current Turf Rebate Program may apply for additional funds provided by The post Palm Desert allocates $1 million for new turf rebate program in support of water conservation appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations

Local veterans at the Desert Hot Springs VFW post are looking to raise thousands of dollars to recover from recent vandalism attacks. Post Commander Jeffrey Cole said the vandalism to VFW Post 1534 is wasting valuable resources. "We're focusing on things that we shouldn't have to and that's why we're asking help from the community," The post Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Surfing
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Air Museum official discusses witnessing deadly plane crash at Reno Air Races

Palm Springs Air Museum officials are speaking out after witnessing a plane crash during an air race in Reno, Nevada on Sunday. Aaron Hogue, 61, was killed during the air race. Investigators are looking into the cause of that deadly plane crash. “It just literally flew into the ground,” said Fred Bell, managing director of the Air The post Palm Springs Air Museum official discusses witnessing deadly plane crash at Reno Air Races appeared first on KESQ.
RENO, NV
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert to use ranked choice voting for upcoming city council election

The city of Palm Desert is introducing ranked choice voting for its elections, starting in November. Ranked Choice Voting is a method that allows voters to rank candidates in order of choice. It's used in statewide in Maine and Alaska. It's also used Nationwide ranked choice voting is used in more than 50 cities, like The post Palm Desert to use ranked choice voting for upcoming city council election appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad, News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a The post Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs neighbors push back on building heights in new Dream Hotel plans

Developers of the long-awaited Dream Hotel in Palm Springs are headed back to the drawing board after city planning officials pushed back on design changes amid concerns from neighbors over building heights and view obstruction. "Frankly I can't believe we're back at this again with more amendments and modifications to this site that has had The post Palm Springs neighbors push back on building heights in new Dream Hotel plans appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert invites community partners to weigh in on new ‘Strategic Master Plan’

College of the Desert is trying to build support with community partners while facing a lawsuit from the City of Palm Springs over the school's West Valley Campus expansion plans. The college is in the drafting phase of their 'Strategic Master Plan' that'll be implemented for the next five years. Students and internal stakeholders also The post College of the Desert invites community partners to weigh in on new ‘Strategic Master Plan’ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Preview of major renovation coming to Palm Springs library following $6.5 million grant

A major renovation project is in its early stages at the Palm Springs Public Library focused on ensuring the building, which was first constructed in 1975, is functional and safe for the community.   The library was recently awarded a $6.5 million dollar grant by the California State Library and the city of Palm Springs is The post Preview of major renovation coming to Palm Springs library following $6.5 million grant appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homicide investigation underway in Indio; body found in truck riddled with bullet holes

Indio Police are now calling the death of a man whose body was found early Friday morning a homicide. Investigators say a driver crashed his bullet-riddled truck into a retaining wall. News Channel 3 has learned the body also had gunshot wounds.   Police were called to Calhoun Street at 11:45 p.m. Thursday and said The post Homicide investigation underway in Indio; body found in truck riddled with bullet holes appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Links: Not your average bone-cracking chiropractic practice

Bohnet Acupuncture and Chiropractic in La Quinta uses a unique technique to help an older demographic feel brand new again. Kristin Bohnet has practiced chiropractic for 20 years. She doesn't use your normal bone-cracking technique to help patients get relief again. Bohnet said she's come up with a unique technique using intersegmental traction to help The post Local Links: Not your average bone-cracking chiropractic practice appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy