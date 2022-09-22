ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed by FX for Season 3 on Hulu

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ic7OM_0i6EzNvI00

Reservation Dogs ” has been renewed for Season 3. The FX series airs exclusively on Hulu .

The news comes as the critically-acclaimed series is still airing its second season. Season 2 will conclude on Sept. 28. The third season is expected to debut in 2023.

“’Reservation Dogs’ continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX. “FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television.”

The series centers on four Native American teenagers coming of age on a reservation in Oklahoma. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor star in the series, with additional cast members including Elva Guerra, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, and Dallas Goldtooth. The series is filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Per FX, every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi,” said series co-creator Sterlin Harjo. “It was born out of a conversation in Taika’s kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

Harjo co-created “Reservation Dogs” with Taika Waititi. Both serve as executive producers along with Garret Basch. Harjo also serves as showrunner and director on the show. FX Productions is the studio.

