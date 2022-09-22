Ryan Cabrera talks to us about his new single ‘Worth It’

Ryan Cabrera talked to us about his new single “Worth It” that he wrote for his wife, Alexa, which she walked down the aisle to on their wedding day. He also chatted more about his wedding in Palm Desert and how it was a day of love for everyone involved.

Ryan’s new single “Worth It” is available now on all platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 22, 2022

