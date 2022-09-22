ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Cabrera talks to us about his new single ‘Worth It’

By Dayna Devon, Emily Evans
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEoMH_0i6EyWVy00

Ryan Cabrera talked to us about his new single “Worth It” that he wrote for his wife, Alexa, which she walked down the aisle to on their wedding day. He also chatted more about his wedding in Palm Desert and how it was a day of love for everyone involved.

Ryan’s new single “Worth It” is available now on all platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Emily Watson talks to us about her new film ‘God’s Creatures’

Emily Watson talked to us about her new film “God’s Creatures”. Emily plays the Mother in the film, who tells a lie to protect her son. Emily also spoke about receiving her OBE from Prince Charles, who is now King. You can watch “God’s Creatures” when it hits select theaters on Friday, Sept. 30. But […]
MOVIES
KTLA

Jacob Anderson talks to us about Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’

Dayna chatted to Jacob Anderson about his new series Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire,” which he explained was an amazing challenge for him. Jacob also talked about overnight fame from “Game of Thrones” and how he was never prepared for it, but mostly had really nice interactions with people because of it. “Interview with […]
TV SERIES
KTLA

Nick Quested joins us to talk about his new documentary ‘Hell Of A Cruise’

Nick Quested joined us to talk about his new documentary “Hell Of A Cruise”.” Unfortunately, technical internet issues cut the interview short, but Nick was able to share more details about his new documentary, featuring a cruise aboard the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship at the start of the pandemic. “Hell Of A Cruise” is now […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Cabrera
Person
Alexa
KTLA

You’ll need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know

If you're hoping to fly in the U.S. or visit certain federal facilities, you're going to need a REAL ID soon, and officials don't want you to wait for the last minute to get one. Here's what you should know before the federal deadline arrives.
POLITICS
Page Six

Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party

Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Wedding#Nexstar Media Inc
Us Weekly

Emily Ratajkowski Says She’s a ‘Recently Single Person’ and ‘Thinking About Dating’ Amid Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Speaking out. Emily Ratajkowski acknowledged her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard for the first time — and revealed she is open to dating again. The revelations came as the model, 31, reacted to a clip about female sexuality on TikTok. "Patriarchy does not give space for the existence of love," The Gardening Theologian said in a […]
HOME & GARDEN
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cuts Off Estranged Wife Chantel Everett’s Phone Amid Nasty Divorce

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
POPSUGAR

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Reportedly Tie the Knot After 3 Years of Dating

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are reportedly a married couple! On Sept. 10, the pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Fargo, ND, according to People. TMZ, the first to break the news, also reported that eyewitnesses claim the actor and Miss World America 2016 model's nuptials took place on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel and they later stopped at a local tavern for food and drinks.
FARGO, ND
KTLA

Men allegedly stole 200 gallons of gas in San Bernardino County

Two men were caught allegedly stealing 200 gallons of gasoline in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. The suspects — 23-year-old Daniel Ramossantoyo and 23-year-old Andres Berruete — were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism. Both men are Santa Ana residents, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department. The […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Sam Rubin’s sweet suite upon the Scenic Eclipse cruise

KTLA’s Sam Rubin is aboard the Scenic Eclipse cruise and he has been hooked up with a sweet suite that is luxurious with an open floor plan and beautiful sea views. Rubin has been traveling through the seas for the past few days now and as serene as this cruise is, he has been on […]
TRAVEL
KTLA

Iconic L.A. hot dog stand reopens in West Hollywood

Tail O’ The Pup opened its doors in 1946 on La Cienega and Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood. This hot dog stand quickly became an iconic spot and was beloved by Angelinos, celebrities and tourists. They reopened their doors on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega Blvd. Co-founder of the 1933 Group, Dmitri […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA

Torrance hospital seeks help identifying unknown patient

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center staff are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was found in Torrance. The man was found by paramedics near 1858 Del Amo Blvd. on Sept. 13. He is currently alert, but is “unable to communicate any information which will help the hospital identify him.” No identification was found […]
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

Sam’s aboard the Scenic Eclipse cruise taste testing their desserts

It was Sam’s favorite part of the day — dessert time! Sam is aboard the Scenic Eclipse cruise and had a chance to taste-test the ship’s delectable dessert offerings. He joined German pastry chef Heike Scholl and tried her pavlova. KTLA is doing a special giveaway with the cruise line, so if you want to […]
TRAVEL
KTLA

KTLA

75K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy