FX’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed For Season 3 On Hulu

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
FX ’s Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a third season ahead of the show’s Season 2 finale on September 28. The new season is expected to be released in 2023 exclusively on Hulu .

From creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi , Reservation Dogs follows the exploits of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma.

After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. But after a promising start to their criminal endeavors, including the legendary heist of a Flaming Flamers chips truck, swiping some old lady’s weed edibles and some low-grade grand theft auto, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths.

The critically acclaimed series is notable for being the first to feature an all-Native team of writers, directors, and series regulars, and is one of Hulu and FX’s most-watched programs.

Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans, and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX. “FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging, and funny shows on television.”

Said Harjo: “I couldn’t be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi. It was born out of a conversation in Taika’s kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for Season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering Season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

Executive producers include Harjo, Waititi, and Garrett Basch. Reservation Dogs is produced by FX Productions.

