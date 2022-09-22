NY Senators announce funding for Southern Tier fire departments

(WETM) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced over $2.6 million in federal funding for firefighters across Upstate New York, including departments in Steuben, Tioga, and Alleghany county.

The funding was allocated through the Federal Emergency Agency’s Assitance to Firefights Grant (AFG) Program. The senators said that the funding will be used to purchase equipment and boost training efforts.

“From the peak of the pandemic to battling a blaze, our brave Upstate New York firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities. It is essential that we provide our firefighters with the resources they need to keep our communities safe,” said Senator Schumer

Senator Gillibrand said about the funding, “I’m proud to be delivering nearly $2 million in federal funding for our first responders and I’ll keep fighting to ensure that fire departments from Dunkirk to Potsdam to Arlington have the support and resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

The list of Southern Tier Fire Departments receiving funds includes:

The City of Hornell Fire Department — $107,600

Wayland Joint Fire District — $43,238

The Fire Department of the Village of Owego, Inc. — $42,952

Allegany Recuse and EMS — $21,944

The full list of funding recipients is listed below:

City of Dunkirk — $44,661

Boston Emergency Squad, Inc — $101,440

Lakeshore Volunteer Fire Co Inc — $126,152

Eggertsville Fire District — $95,238

Pembroke Fire District — $19,095

Town of Rush — $193,223

Jordan Volunteer Fire Co Inc — $642,857

Altmar Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc — $41,904

Hubbardsville Fire District — $23,152

Bridgewater Fire Company Inc — $71,257

City of Albany — $60,909

Glenville Fire District #2 — $21,838

North Greenbush Fire District #1 — $122,380

Village of Tivoli — $56,142

Woodstock Fire District — $132,597

Village of Croton-On-Hudson Inc. — $37,928

Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad Inc — $126,400

West Edmeston Volunteer Fire Department — $35,052

Volunteer Fire Company of Vernon — $73,928

Arlington Fire District — $151,040

Esopus Fire District — $80,502

Savannah Fire Company, Inc — $33,476

Town of Greenfield — $25,714

Granville Rescue Squad — $38,047

Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Company Inc — $35,285

