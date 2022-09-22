ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
Report: Key Purdue player will be game time decision against FAU

Purdue maybe without one of its best offensive weapons on Saturday. This Boilermaker will reportedly be a game time decision according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Sources are telling Thamel that quarterback Aidan O’Connell is going to a game time decision. O’Connell has wasted no time in getting back...
