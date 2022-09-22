Read full article on original website
visitwesterville.org
Westerville’s Uptown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA)
Visitors can enjoy our Uptown shopping district and a drink on weekdays from 4PM - 10PM and on weekends from 11AM - 10PM. Beer, wine, & cocktails can be consumed inside DORA boundaries by purchasing drinks from participating DORA establishments. Once known as the “Dry Capitol of the World”, we invite you to sip and stroll down the streets of Westerville’s historic Uptown.
spectrumnews1.com
Annual Glass Pumpkin Festival returns to Hocking Hills
LAURELVILLE, Ohio — At Jack Pine Studio, the unique glass pumpkin collection includes something for everyone. “I have taken glass pumpkins as far as you can take them,” said Glassblower Jack Pine. “I like to consider myself the best glass pumpkin maker there is and this place is my pride and joy.”
columbusmonthly.com
See the New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge Scheduled to Open in October
The much-anticipated, $40 million project features 81 rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants, public art and more. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is already accepting lodging reservations for the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge, but the official public unveiling isn’t expected until October. That said, ODNR officials recently gave Columbus Monthly photo editor Tim Johnson a tour of the $40 million project, which replaced a 44-year-old dining lodge destroyed by fire in 2016. The new lodge adds an 81-room hotel, as well as an eatery, the Rock House Restaurant and Pub; a grab-and-go café; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; public art and more.
spectrumnews1.com
Armored Combat attracting big audiences at Ohio Renaissance Festival
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — For the second year in a row, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is featuring a new sport that’s inspired by their medieval time period, armored combat, also known as Buhurt, based on an old French word meaning “to wallop.”. “One of the things I love...
WATCH: The Ohio State University Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
WSYX ABC6
Guy Fieri gets behind idea to rename Columbus Main Library 'Flavortown HQ'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main library be renamed "Flavortown HQ"? It will if Guy Fieri has anything to do with it. The Columbus library tweeted Tuesday, "If we get every single resident of Columbus to get a library card this month we'll rename our Main Library to Flavortown HQ."
myfox28columbus.com
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
Reynoldsburg man creates amazing pumpkin sculptures
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — It’s an interesting argument to lay down: details don’t matter. They never did. Not even to him. “If it doesn’t look like a face to begin with, the teeth don’t make any sense,” Deane Arnold said while sculpting. Deane Arnold has...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotels in Columbus
If you want to travel on a budget, there are several Budget Hotels in Columbus, hotels. One of the best is the Hyatt Place Columbus/OSU, which is close to the airport. It also has great amenities, including free Wi-Fi, free parking, and breakfast. In addition, it allows pets. Several reviews have noted this as one of the best budget hotels in Columbus.
‘Please don't let small business die’; Plain City pizza shop begs for employees
PLAIN CITY, Ohio — If you were watching the Ohio State Buckeyes get that big win over the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday night, you may have enjoyed a slice or two of pizza. Even though pizza is big business on game day, it's not all victories. The labor and hospitality industry is still feeling the pinch more than others when it comes to filling open positions.
Get out and do something in central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Blue Man Group and Keith Urban to the Columbus Coffee Festival and Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Blitz Great Summer Smokeout: Sept. 22Featuring Disturbed, Dirty Honey, and Harmless Habit. Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 5:30 p.m. […]
614now.com
From ice cream to sausages, here’s a list of our favorite local pumpkin spice eats
Love it or absolutely hate it, with October here, we are well within the thick of pumpkin spice season. And since we know you’re being regularly bombarded with new (and sometimes less than desirable) iterations of the classic fall flavor, we’ve compiled a list featuring some of our favorite local examples.
North Market: New tenants teased for Bridge Park, interior improvements planned downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Despite the closure of some tenants, the North Market Bridge Park expects to be back to full occupancy by the end of the year. Just shy of two years in, three of the Dublin market’s original slate of operators have closed: ReUse Revolution, Black Radish Creamery and Kintsugi Sushi […]
columbusunderground.com
2 New Vendors Opening at East Market
Two new vendors are adding to the culinary variety at East Market. NOLA Daq Shack recently celebrated its grand opening, with Just Chicken soon to follow. Both are previously-announced additions that were slated to join the lineup since the East Market opened in April. NOLA Daq Shack completes the experience...
columbusnavigator.com
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion
In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Maybe Ohio’s capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap. A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America’s 30 biggest cities. The survey, released by preply.com, states the average Columbus resident curses, on average, 36 times per day. Columbus was followed by […]
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Philly Lessons at Marlow’s Cheesesteaks in Gahanna
The welcome page of Marlow’s Cheesesteaks proclaims ”THIS JAWN WAS MADE WITH BROTHERLY LOVE.” Now, brotherly love, that part of the proclamation makes sense: Philadelphia, home of the cheesesteak sandwich, is also the city of Brotherly Love. But what the heck is a jawn?. Well, thanks to...
Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Columbus
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates […]
