Columbus, OH

visitwesterville.org

Westerville’s Uptown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA)

Visitors can enjoy our Uptown shopping district and a drink on weekdays from 4PM - 10PM and on weekends from 11AM - 10PM. Beer, wine, & cocktails can be consumed inside DORA boundaries by purchasing drinks from participating DORA establishments. Once known as the “Dry Capitol of the World”, we invite you to sip and stroll down the streets of Westerville’s historic Uptown.
WESTERVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Annual Glass Pumpkin Festival returns to Hocking Hills

LAURELVILLE, Ohio — At Jack Pine Studio, the unique glass pumpkin collection includes something for everyone. “I have taken glass pumpkins as far as you can take them,” said Glassblower Jack Pine. “I like to consider myself the best glass pumpkin maker there is and this place is my pride and joy.”
LAURELVILLE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

See the New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge Scheduled to Open in October

The much-anticipated, $40 million project features 81 rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants, public art and more. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is already accepting lodging reservations for the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge, but the official public unveiling isn’t expected until October. That said, ODNR officials recently gave Columbus Monthly photo editor Tim Johnson a tour of the $40 million project, which replaced a 44-year-old dining lodge destroyed by fire in 2016. The new lodge adds an 81-room hotel, as well as an eatery, the Rock House Restaurant and Pub; a grab-and-go café; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; public art and more.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: The Ohio State University Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Guy Fieri gets behind idea to rename Columbus Main Library 'Flavortown HQ'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main library be renamed "Flavortown HQ"? It will if Guy Fieri has anything to do with it. The Columbus library tweeted Tuesday, "If we get every single resident of Columbus to get a library card this month we'll rename our Main Library to Flavortown HQ."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Reynoldsburg man creates amazing pumpkin sculptures

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — It’s an interesting argument to lay down: details don’t matter. They never did. Not even to him. “If it doesn’t look like a face to begin with, the teeth don’t make any sense,” Deane Arnold said while sculpting. Deane Arnold has...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Hotels in Columbus

If you want to travel on a budget, there are several Budget Hotels in Columbus, hotels. One of the best is the Hyatt Place Columbus/OSU, which is close to the airport. It also has great amenities, including free Wi-Fi, free parking, and breakfast. In addition, it allows pets. Several reviews have noted this as one of the best budget hotels in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Blue Man Group and Keith Urban to the Columbus Coffee Festival and Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Blitz Great Summer Smokeout: Sept. 22Featuring Disturbed, Dirty Honey, and Harmless Habit. Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 5:30 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

2 New Vendors Opening at East Market

Two new vendors are adding to the culinary variety at East Market. NOLA Daq Shack recently celebrated its grand opening, with Just Chicken soon to follow. Both are previously-announced additions that were slated to join the lineup since the East Market opened in April. NOLA Daq Shack completes the experience...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Maybe Ohio’s capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap. A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America’s 30 biggest cities. The survey, released by preply.com, states the average Columbus resident curses, on average, 36 times per day. Columbus was followed by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: Philly Lessons at Marlow’s Cheesesteaks in Gahanna

The welcome page of Marlow’s Cheesesteaks proclaims ”THIS JAWN WAS MADE WITH BROTHERLY LOVE.” Now, brotherly love, that part of the proclamation makes sense: Philadelphia, home of the cheesesteak sandwich, is also the city of Brotherly Love. But what the heck is a jawn?. Well, thanks to...
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Columbus

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates […]
COLUMBUS, OH

