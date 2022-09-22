ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asotin County, WA

KLEWTV

Lewiston Bengals Football Makes Blankets for Veterans

LEWISTON,ID- Sports Director Gianna Cefalu stopped by at Lewiston High School this week, as the Bengal football team made blankets for the Veterans. The players share their insight on why this is important to them to give back, and how it strengthens their team bond.
LEWISTON, ID

