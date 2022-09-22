Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
Lewiston Bengals Football Makes Blankets for Veterans
LEWISTON,ID- Sports Director Gianna Cefalu stopped by at Lewiston High School this week, as the Bengal football team made blankets for the Veterans. The players share their insight on why this is important to them to give back, and how it strengthens their team bond.
KLEWTV
CCI Speer "Academic All-Star" Nezperce High School senior Brianna Branson
NEZPERCE, ID — This week’s CCI Speer “Academic All-Star” is beginning her senior year with a resume and it’s impressive. In fact, all seniors at Nezperce High School have their resume’s before they begin their senior year. Meet 4.0 student, future valedictorian and a...
