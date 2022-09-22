Texas Airman accounted for from World War II

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Thursday that U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Carney, 20, of Electra, Texas killed during World War II, has been accounted for on June 21.

The family of Staff Sgt. Carney recently received their full briefing on his identification.

In the summer of 1943, Carney was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Carney was serving as a gunner crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania.

His remains were not identified following the war. The remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.

Following the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC), the organization that searched for and recovered fallen American personnel, dug up all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification.

The AGRC was unable to identify more than 80 unknowns from Bolovan Cemetery, and those remains were permanently placed in a grave at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.

In 2017, DPAA began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses. These remains were sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

To identify Carney’s remains, scientists from DPAA said they used anthropological and dental analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA. Y chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Carney’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Carney will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a date yet to be determined.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.

DPAA is grateful to the American Battle Monuments Commission and to the U.S. Army Regional Mortuary-Europe/Africa for their partnership in this mission.

