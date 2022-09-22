ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Seal Set To Release Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album Following 30th Anniversary

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQk1K_0i6EwW0u00

When Seal debuted in 1991 with his eponymous album, it premiered at No. 1 in the U.K. and its lead single, “Crazy” became a top 10 international success. Thirty-one years after its arrival, it is being remixed, remastered, and re-released on Nov. 4.

The 5X platinum LP will be packaged in a special deluxe edition featuring a 12”x12” hardcover book with archival photos, early mixes, remixes, and a previously unreleased 13-track concert performance recorded at The Point Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16, 1991.

More from VIBE.com

The “premixes” are rare, early pressings before they were replaced by original producer Trevor Horn’s final versions. The new collection also features dance remixes created for the album’s singles, including William Orbit’s dub mix for “Killer” and the Giro E Giro Mix for “The Beginning.”

Seal isn’t the only crooner honoring his legacy by breathing new life into a classic body of work. Both Mariah Carey and Usher did so with the 25th anniversary of their respective albums , Butterfly and My Way . Not to mention, Kem is celebrating his 20th anniversary as a Motown artist with the release of a new live album .

Seal: Deluxe Edition will also be available on all digital streaming platforms amid its physical release. Additionally, a HD version of his single, “Future Love Paradise” is now available. Watch below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
ROCK MUSIC
Vibe

John Legend Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With “Wonder Woman” Music Video

Multi-platinum and 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend has released the music video for “Wonder Woman,” the newest single from his eighth studio album, LEGEND. Shot in Tuscan, Italy, the Elderkin-directed video shows Legend paying tribute to powerful and graceful women. Ironically, Elderkin originally introduced Legend to his wife Chrissy Teigen in 2006 and was behind the vision for his 2013 smash, “All of Me.” The visual for “Wonder Woman” debuts on the same day as the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary (Sept. 14).
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Wants To Release Her 1995 Alt-Rock Album

Mariah Carey unearthed her unreleased 1995 alt-rock project, and she wants the world to hear it. On Friday (Sept. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Carey’s version of Chick’s 1995 album Someone’s Ugly Daughter, exists, and the singer is now in possession of it. Carey spoke to Rolling...
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

The Smashing Pumpkins announce Mellon Collie sequel album, Atum

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced the new album Atum, a 33-track LP billed as a sequel to their Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/Machine of God albums. The album’s tracks will be divided into a three act rock opera, with each act set to be released every 11 weeks following Act 1’s release on 15 November. Once all three acts have been released, a special edition box set featuring 10 additional bonus tracks will also be released on 21 April.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Trevor Horn
Person
William Orbit
Person
Trevor Jackson
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
J. Cole
Pitchfork

Jamie xx Shares New Song “Kill Dem”: Listen

Jamie xx has the new song “Kill Dem.” The Notting Hill Carnival–inspired track comes shortly after the British producer DJ’d the festival for the fist time last month. Check it out below. Jamie xx is set to headline shows in New York and Los Angeles, joining...
MUSIC
Vibe

Muhammad Ali’s Grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, Signs An MMA Contract

Muhammad Ali’s spirit continues to surface through his bloodline. The late three-time world heavyweight boxing champion’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, is now continuing his legacy—but as an official MMA fighter. The 24-year-old signed an amateur contract with the Professional Fighter’s League on Wednesday (September 14), according to ESPN. “I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me,” the young fighter told the sports outlet, “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue. I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My...
COMBAT SPORTS
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Claims Molestation Lawsuit Left Her Jobless: “I Lost Everything”

Tiffany Haddish claims her career took a major hit due to recent molestation charges leveled against herself and fellow comic Aries Spears. “I lost everything. All my gigs – gone. I don’t have no job,” she told TMZ Wednesday. More from VIBE.comTiffany Haddish And Aries Spears' Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissedHaddish And Spears' Accuser Calls On D.A. To "Immediately Arrest And Prosecute" ThemTiffany Haddish Addresses Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, Haddish, 42, says she’s actually “relieved” following the public humiliation and scrutiny. Through it all, she stated that her main concern was making sure “the kids” involved in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ireland#Live Album#Kod#Deluxe Edition
Vibe

Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour

R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Vibe

Watch Naomi Ackie Embody Whitney Houston In ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer

The official Whitney Houston biopic is headed to theaters this December. Executive produced by Clive Davis and Pat Houston, I Wanna Dance With Somebody stars Naomi Ackie as the late superstar alongside Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci as Davis, Clarke Peters as John Houston, Whitney’s father, and Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston. The film is described as a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.” Under the helm of Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou and Harriet) and written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), I Wanna Dance With Somebody will explore “the Whitney you never knew.”More from...
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris’ Sons Form R&B Group, WanMor

Meet Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco—sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. The young men have formed a new quartet known as WanMor and are the first artists to be signed to Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions, and 300 Entertainment.  “There’s been so much conversation about the state of R&B, and the next generation of R&B artists. This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul and that sound remains in our DNA,” Blige expressed in a statement. “When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are IT! Supporting...
MUSIC
Vibe

WizKid To Take Apple Music Live Stage In London

Global sensation Wizkid will headline a special performance at London’s Roundhouse this fall for Apple Music Live. The “Bad To Me” artist is the latest artist to partake in the series, following the likes of Lil Durk and Mary J. Blige. “Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans,” Wizkid shared in a statement. “Collaborating with them on something like this is special. I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world.”More...
MUSIC
NME

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
MUSIC
Vibe

FLO Is Apple Music’s Newest ‘Up Next’ Artist

UK R&B girl group FLO is officially Apple Music’s newest featured artist for its Up Next series, “a monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.” Comprised of Renée Downer, Jorja Douglas, and Stella Quaresma, the trio released their debut single, “Cardboard Box,” earlier this year and it quickly became a viral sensation, amassing roughly 2 million streams within its first month. At the time, their EP, The Lead, was the biggest R&B debut on Apple Music globally.More from VIBE.comApple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show SponsorApple Music Celebrates Juneteenth's Legacy With 'Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs' Playlist Featuring...
MUSIC
E! News

Coco Austin and Ice-T's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bathes in Sink Before First Fashion Show

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. Sometimes you got to hit the sink before you hit the show!. Coco Austin shared an inside look at how she got her 6-year-old daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, ready for Chanel's first fashion show. Their list of to-dos included Coco doing her own hair and makeup, as well as the both of them picking out their outfits for the event. But before getting to that last step, the process started off with Chanel taking a bath in the sink while scrolling on her iPad.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Vibe

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy