Seal Set To Release Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album Following 30th Anniversary

When Seal debuted in 1991 with his eponymous album, it premiered at No. 1 in the U.K. and its lead single, “Crazy” became a top 10 international success. Thirty-one years after its arrival, it is being remixed, remastered, and re-released on Nov. 4.

The 5X platinum LP will be packaged in a special deluxe edition featuring a 12”x12” hardcover book with archival photos, early mixes, remixes, and a previously unreleased 13-track concert performance recorded at The Point Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16, 1991.

The “premixes” are rare, early pressings before they were replaced by original producer Trevor Horn’s final versions. The new collection also features dance remixes created for the album’s singles, including William Orbit’s dub mix for “Killer” and the Giro E Giro Mix for “The Beginning.”

Seal isn’t the only crooner honoring his legacy by breathing new life into a classic body of work. Both Mariah Carey and Usher did so with the 25th anniversary of their respective albums , Butterfly and My Way . Not to mention, Kem is celebrating his 20th anniversary as a Motown artist with the release of a new live album .

Seal: Deluxe Edition will also be available on all digital streaming platforms amid its physical release. Additionally, a HD version of his single, “Future Love Paradise” is now available. Watch below.