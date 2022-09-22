Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Jam Against Cancer in Brandon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jam Against Cancer raising funds for families struggling with the disease takes place in Brandon Sunday. Joni Heggen, the director of the event, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about its significance.
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for pools in Sioux Falls? Share your ideas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls wants suggestions about the future of aquatics facilities in the city. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says the community engagement process to create a vision for addressing aging City aquatic facilities continues next week with a second round of public meetings.
dakotanewsnow.com
Exercises to help prevent falling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As people grow older the risk of getting injured from a fall becomes more significant, but there are ways that you can help prevent that fall. Dr. Gerad Robertson, the regional director for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, joined Dakota News Now to...
dakotanewsnow.com
New memorial monument honors Gold Star Families in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Local leaders and community members gathered today at the Veterans Memorial Park in Sioux Falls to dedicate a monument to Gold Star Families. Gold Star Families are those that have lost a loved one in service. Dan Wagner is part of one such family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Empire Mall hosts holiday job fair
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-23-22) Updated: 23 hours ago. Featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota. ‘March into the Light’ highlights addiction wellness. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT. Saturday’s ‘March into the Light’ organized by the non-profit Face it...
dakotanewsnow.com
Today is Hunger Action Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Hunger Action Month, and today is Hunger Action Day. Lori Dykstra, the CEO of Feeding South Dakota, joined Dakota News Now, to talk about it.
nwestiowa.com
Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker
REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fall Festival has officially kicked off at the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg and runs until the end of October. It runs every Friday through Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We spoke with General Manager, Amber Halvorson, to learn more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
City leadership weighs what to do with downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp
Saturday’s ‘March into the Light’ organized by the non-profit Face it TOGETHER takes place at Good Earth State Park and focuses on addiction wellness. 2022 SD Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame induction Sept 24. Updated: 9 hours ago. A number of inductees are going into the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Area Metro to provide free rides for early voters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro is offering free bus rides to help people to vote early in the Sioux Falls November election. Early voters who need a ride can use Route 6 or Route 8 to vote on the second floor of the Minnehaha County Administration Building through Monday, Nov. 7. Free daily passes will be provided to any rider who uses one of the nearby bus stops at 5th Street and Minnesota Ave. to vote early. SAM also offers free rides to the Minnehaha County Administration Building for paratransit riders who want to vote early.
Goodbye Old Friend: Augi’s Berdahl-Rolvaag House Moves to Iowa
Sioux Falls said goodbye Thursday to a long-standing piece of Augustana University history. The Berdahl-Rolvaag House located in Heritage Park literally hit the highway. Dakota News Now reports that Thursday morning (September 22) a construction crew relocated the historic house to its new destination on the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 24th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books connects readers in the state with the best of regional and national writers in Brookings this weekend. Activities include presentations on South Dakota True Crime starting at 9 a.m. in the Children’s Museum of South Dakota; the authors of City of Hustle: Writing Sioux Falls will host a session in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center starting at 9 a.m.; book signing sessions by various writers take place at noon and again at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center; author and illustrator Hector Curriel will discuss his book on aviator and Governor Joe Foss at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Museum, and a panel discuss on Great Reads from Indigenous Communities at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Veterans claim VA hospital care, referral programs getting worse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been almost a year since a joint group of South Dakota Veterans Associations wrote a letter of no confidence regarding the Director of the Sioux Falls VA hospital. The Director was reassigned, and the VA secretary, Denis McDonough, visited Sioux Falls, making a promise.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th
BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
KELOLAND TV
Early voting begins in South Dakota for upcoming general election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the first day of early voting in South Dakota. The general election isn’t until November 8th, but some voters in Minnehaha County didn’t waste any time casting their ballots. John Anderson was one of the first in line this morning...
kiwaradio.com
George/Little Rock Band Participating In Longest Continually-Running HS Music Competition In Midwest
Luverne, Minnesota — A northwest Iowa high school marching band is headed just north of our area to participate in a long-standing tradition, the Tri-State Band Festival in Luverne, Minnesota. Jane Lanphere is the director of the Luverne Chamber of Commerce. She tells us a little about the Tri-State...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
hubcityradio.com
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith address different issues
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- As part of his statewide campaign, democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith is hearing about lots of problems and issues. He says housing and jobs are closely tied together. Smith says there is also a near crisis in childcare. Smith says there are some good plans to consider. Smith,...
101.9 KELO-FM
Windy and dry adds up to Red Flag Warning for Sioux Falls area this afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The combination of warm, dry, and windy makes for a Red Flag Warning this afternoon. The National Weather Service says central and southeast South Dakota, as well as northwest Iowa, are in the Red Flag Warning for fire danger until 7:00 tonight. The Sioux Falls area is included in the fire warning. People are advised to be careful with off-road activities today. Use caution with fire triggers in the outdoors such as cigarettes and harvest equipment.
Comments / 0