State urged to create home heating oil reserve before winter

BOSTON (WWLP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says the state legislature should consider creating a home heating oil reserve for middle and low-income residents before the winter heating season begins.

Recent hikes in energy costs have many residents concerned about being able to pay for gas, electric, and oil to heat their homes this winter.

“While gas prices have fluctuated recently, the price of home heating oil has remained consistently high,” Galvin said. “With the transition in the Governor’s office coming during the coldest month of the year, we need to be planning for this potential crisis now.”

Galvin’s office sent a news release to 22News that said a quarter of homes across the state use oil to heat their homes. He proposes the state create a reserve of up to $50 million to buy its own supply of home heating oil or to offer guarantees to Massachusetts fuel wholesalers and financial assistance to those struggling to heat their homes. He suggested the initiative be overseen by the state Treasurer’s office.

