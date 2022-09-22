ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Wilde denies Spitgate and Florence Pugh feud, laments 'different standards' for women

By Christie D'Zurilla
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Olivia Wilde would like you to know that nothing untoward happened on the set of "Don't Worry Darling."

And if it did, well, the only reason we're talking about behind-the-scenes rumors is because she's a woman. She said male directors get investigated time and again to no avail and are praised for being tyrannical.

And "just to be clear," she said Wednesday on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine" when the scandal-plagued movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Just as Pine's rep said weeks ago . And just as Styles joked about during one of his recent concerts at Madison Square Garden.

The director quickly invoked "Spitgate" after Colbert hit her with a question about her relationship with actor Florence Pugh, one of the leads of "Don't Worry Darling," the film Wilde was on "The Late Show" to promote.

"Let's get to another question you shouldn't have to answer," he said, peeping at his notes. "People say you are feuding with Florence Pugh. Is there anything you want to say to that?"

"The only thing I want to say to that," Wilde said, "is another one of our weird rumors, Spitgate, which you might have heard about — "

"Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine," Colbert interrupted, reading again from his notecard and joking, "Why or why not? Please support your answer."

"He did not, but I think it's a perfect example of, people will look for drama everywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact," Wilde said.

"Time will tell," the button-pushing Colbert interjected quietly.

"No, he really didn't!" Wilde said.

"Hmm," said Colbert. "We shall see."

"We've seen it," the director said.

"Science isn't in," Colbert quipped. (Very funny, Mr. 10-Year-Old Talk Show Host.)

"That is exactly what I mean though," Wilde said. " People can look at a video that shows evidence of someone not spitting on someone else, and they will still see what they want to see. And that is the creation of drama. And that is clickbait."

Then Colbert steered the conversation back around to Pugh, who has done only one promotional appearance for "Don't Worry Darling." Pugh was profuse in her praise of Wilde before filming began, but she has notably been quiet since it wrapped. Reportedly she was " uncomfortable " after her director and her co-star began dating during production.

Wilde told Colbert she had "nothing but respect for Florence's talent" and held "nothing against her for any reason."

"I think what is funny is, like, I don't feel like my male directing colleagues are answering questions about their cast," the "House" and "Richard Jewell" actor said.

The host agreed, then noted that it's coming up on the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood sign and 100 years of predominantly male directors in the film industry.

"Hollywood, for lack of a better word, is essentially a box of broken toys," Colbert said. "We all have our problem. But proverbially male directors are absolute monsters. Even if every rumor of your movie were true, it would be pretty light fare compared to Alfred Hitchcock , you know, or any of the great directors out there we admire so much."

Wilde jumped in.

"You know, they're praised for being tyrannical, they can be investigated time and time again, and it still doesn't overtake conversations of their actual talent or the film itself," she said. "This is something we've come to expect. It is just very different standards that are created for women. In the world at large, of course. I'm not just talking about Hollywood."

She said they made "Don't Worry Darling" during the pandemic, which she likened to building a house during a hurricane.

"So we can handle a little Twitter storm. We're all right," Wilde added. "But it's very frustrating when people are sort of sidelining us in a way I don't see them doing to men. But you know what? The film is something that is a product of so much hard work, and I'm just proud."

"Don't Worry Darling" hits U.S. theaters Friday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets King George In Clip From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series

UPDATED with video: A day after releasing a first-look image of young Charlotte (see it below), Netflix has unveiled the first-look clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. It was unveiled during the streamer’s global Tudum fan event Saturday. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event The scene opens with Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, attempting to climb over the garden wall to escape her future fate, when she is interrupted by Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and asks his assistance to help her over the wall “to help...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Richard Jewell
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Olivia Wilde
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Shake-Up: Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty Exit, Yaya DaCosta Rejoins Cast in Recurring Role

There are changes coming to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Both Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, are leaving NBC’s “Chicago Med,” Variety confirms. Additionally, Yaya DaCosta, who exited the show in 2021 after six seasons, has returned as April Sexton. During the Season 8 premiere Dylan chose to leave his job at the hospital following the death of Jo (Riley Voelkel), an undercover cop he became romantically involved with last season, who died in the ER. Co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed his exit. “Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Feuding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

King Charles III appears with famous red box for 1st time in new photo

Buckingham Palace released an official portrait of King Charles III on Sept. 23. The photo shows Charles at a desk carrying out government duties. The image also contains a nod to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month at age 96. “The image was taken...
WORLD
GMA

Buckingham Palace releases new photo of King Charles III

Buckingham Palace on Friday released a new photo of King Charles III. The photo shows Charles at work inside the palace, going through documents from the red box, the locked box that contains important paperwork and briefing papers for Britain's monarch. The red box travels to the monarch wherever they...
U.K.
Glamour

Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2022

Adios, Schitt's Creek. Sayonara, The Notebook. If you've got a free weekend coming up, these are the Netflix titles to binge, because next month they're disappearing from the platform. Thankfully, we have all month to rewatch 8 Mile and Bridget Jones's Diary; plus, they're adding a ton of great titles.
TV SERIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
434K+
Followers
70K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy