Related
Mississippi university forms research center on human trafficking in state
Mississippi’s new Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training at the University of Southern Mississippi is the first center of its kind in the state. Earlier this summer, the Board of Trustees of Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) approved a proposal from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Social Work to form the new center.
‘I am glad I did not give up hope’ Mississippi high school teacher become US citizen after being in country for two decades
After living in the United States for nearly two decades, one Mississippi high school teacher said becoming a US citizen is a dream come true. Oxford High School Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th.
Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
It was announced on September 22, 2022 that Pyron had waived his extradition to Louisiana.
46 Mississippi high schools receive College Success Award
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 46 high schools in the state received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. “This is a unique award, and it’s an award that uses strictly data to come up with schools that are doing an exceptional job at preparing kids for […]
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
WLBT
Things To Know for Friday, September 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The state fair kicks off two weeks from today and state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Disabled Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days
An alert has been issued for a Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days. The Vicksburg Police Department has released an alert for a missing person, Morgan Bartholomew Bell. Bell is a 50-year-old Black male who is disabled and is a severe diabetic. He was last seen on Sept. 17...
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi woman who reportedly choked man to death, stuffed him in freezer in 2018 sentenced to life in prison
A Mississippi woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced for the murder of a man whose body was found in a freezer four years ago. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Samantha Simmons, 40, of Lamar County, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the 2018 murder of Thomas Burns of Purvis.
Hundreds attend Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, as hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center. Attendees and residents were lining up in advance before the event even started. Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Tate Reeves discusses how Mississippi plans to help expecting mothers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A month after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the right to an abortion, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves boasted about the state’s role in the decision at the Neshoba County Fair. “I’m proud to live in a state where people are not afraid to stand...
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
Missing person alert issued for Mississippi man last heard from in July
A missing person alert has been issued for a Mississippi man last seen in July. The Picayune Police Department issued the alert Thursday for 38-year-old Daryl Jenkins. Jenkins is described as a white male, who is about 5-feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 130lbs. Police say that Jenkins has...
mageenews.com
Police Uniforms Ordered
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Police Chief Shane Little informed the Board of Aldermen at the September 20, 2022 meeting that uniforms for all policemen have been ordered and should arrive soon.
Daily Mississippian
Harrison Foxworth, Lydia Robbins elected Mr. and Miss Ole Miss; Eliza Peters elected homecoming queen
The results of the 2022-2023 Homecoming Runoff Elections are in: Harrison Foxworth and Lydia Robbins have been named Mr. and Miss Ole Miss. Eliza Peters has been named homecoming queen. The winners were announced the evening of Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Lyceum. Foxworth, a public policy leadership major from...
WAPT
Mississippi State Fair will have added security this year
JACKSON, Miss. — Increased security and no unsupervised kids after 9 p.m. will be part of this year's Mississippi State Fair. The Mississippi State Fair is coming up, and many leaders have been planning ahead as safety concerns rise. Multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to keep people...
