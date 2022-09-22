Acorn Productions, producers of the annual Maine Playwrights Festival, announces that they have begun accepting scripts for this year’s 21st edition of the state’s long-running incubator for new plays by local playwrights. Anybody living in Maine is eligible to submit a new play between 8 and 30 minutes in length for consideration in the festival. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Nov. 27. Submission information is available at www.acorn-productions.org.

MAINE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO