Planning board approves Washburn & Doughty housing plan
Washburn & Doughty’s employee housing project received planning board approval Sept. 21. The Boothbay Planning Board voted 4-0 in approving an application submitted by Tarquin Holdings, LLC of East Boothbay to convert a Church Street house into employee housing. The proposal creates four to six private bedrooms with a common kitchen and living space.
Restorative Justice program seeks county funding
Restorative Justice Maine already has a foothold in two neighboring coastal counties and is looking to make a third in Lincoln. On Sept. 20, Director Kathy Durbin-Leighton and her team sought funding for the new Lincoln County Community Justice Hub. Since 2005, Restorative Justice Maine has diverted juvenile defendants out of the criminal justice program, in favor of a process stressing reform over punishment.
Southport Planning Board
The Southport Planning Board will be holding its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 5th, at 5pm at the Southport Town Hall. There are no applications for building permits to be considered, so the Board will hold a workshop. The agenda is:. 1. Call to order. 2. Approval of previous...
AOS 98 board gets central office updates
The Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 board met for the first time Sept. 20 since the February annual budget meeting. The board welcomed new members George Chase from Edgecomb Eddy and Jennifer Dobransky from Georgetown Central School and new AOS 98 Director of Technology Paul McGovern. Superintendent Robert Kahler said...
September 2022 Market Update
Statistics shared by Maine Listings indicate a decrease of 9.89 percent in sales for single-family homes across the state comparing August 2022 to August 2021. The median sales price saw an increase of 9.68 percent, reaching $340,000 over August of last year. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
Over $1,000 raised at Schmid Preserve fundraiser
The Charles & Constance Schmid Land Preserve located in Edgecomb held a raffle and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Blanchard’s Creamery. The purpose of this was to raise money for the newly established Schmid Preserve Endowment Fund and to educate people about the 766-acre preserve in the middle of Edgecomb. Blanchard’s Creamery, located on Route 27, created a special flavor of ice cream – Mount Hunger Mudslide - for the event which was a deliciously big hit and sold out.
Post 54 aids WES teacher’s family with costs related to daughter’s stroke
Samantha Crawford said via email Sept. 22, she continues to be “speechless and very blessed” by the support people are showing as daughter Angelina, 12, works to recover from the June stroke that paralyzed her from the neck down. Wiscasset Newspaper contacted the Wiscasset Elementary School pre-K teacher again after American Legion Post 54 of Wiscasset donated $1,000 to help the family with costs related to Angelina’s care.
Annual Maine Playwrights Festival now open for submissions
Acorn Productions, producers of the annual Maine Playwrights Festival, announces that they have begun accepting scripts for this year’s 21st edition of the state’s long-running incubator for new plays by local playwrights. Anybody living in Maine is eligible to submit a new play between 8 and 30 minutes in length for consideration in the festival. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Nov. 27. Submission information is available at www.acorn-productions.org.
Fall Into the Holidays for November
4 – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper – Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., 7:30 p.m. Box office: 633-5159. https://boothbayoperahouse.com. 5 – Early Bird Sale! – In Damariscotta and Bath. Businesses offer holiday discounts beginning early morning. Check the special pages in the Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper the week before for specifics.
December calendar
1-31 – Hike the Holiday Story Trail – Follow the illustrated signs that tell a tale along the trail at Boothbay Region Land Trust’s (BRLT) Oak Point Farm, 60 Samoset Road, Boothbay Harbor. Easy one-mile loop. Suitable for children of all ages. Free. FMI: Environmental Educator Tracey Hall at thall@bbrlt.org or 633-4818.
Marks-Murray wedding
Jeremy Marks and Leanne Murray grew up in the same town in New Jersey and attended the same schools from early childhood through high school. After graduation they both left New Jersey to attend college. Fast forward many years when they reconnected in the San Francisco Bay Area where each...
Robert E. Hussey
Robert Earl Hussey of Wiscasset passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 15, 2022. He was only 58. His family is both shocked and devastated by his death. Robert was born Jan. 24, 1964 in Liberty, Maine to James F. Hussey and Roberta A. (Hatch) Hussey. He is survived by his loving...
TONIGHT’S CHEF SPECIALS AT OCEAN POINT INN
OCEAN POINT INN CHEF MICHAEL WHITNEY’S SPECIALS FOR THIS EVENING, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th. D. inner is served from 5:00 to 9:00PM. The Restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday evenings. For more information call 207-633-4200. www.OceanPointInn.com. Seared Scallops with Sweet Potato and Chorizo Hash and Sauteed Baby Spinach. 36. Baked...
Oak Hill downs Boothbay 5-1
Julie Mooney recorded a hat trick with two goals in the first half and one in the second as the visiting Oak Hill Raiders defeated the Boothbay Region Seahawks in their homecoming game, 5-1, in Class C field hockey Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 at Blenn Perkins field. Boothbay scored 30...
