Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The country's first suburban outdoor shopping district was Kansas City's Country Club Plaza built 100 years agoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
Related
KCTV 5
Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
KCTV 5
Holden community welcomes little girl home from hospital following buggy crash
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Residents of all ages enjoy nationally acclaimed Farmer's Market in...
1 dead in crash early Sunday morning
One person died from their injuries after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dies overnight in 1-vehicle collision near ramp from I-70 to I-435
A motorcyclist died after an overnight single-vehicle collision near the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Man injured after boat fire at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A man was injured after a boat caught fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online Boat/Drowning Incident Reports, the incident happened on the 7.7 mile mark main channel at North Buck Creek Cove around 8:13 p.m.
Kansas City Doorbell Cam Shows Car Barely Escape Falling Tree
Missed it by that much. A Midwest doorbell camera captured the harrowing moment that a car barely escaped being crushed by a falling tree. This happened a few days ago in Prairie Village, Kansas which is a suburb of Kansas City. Here's the short backstory of what the camera witnessed this past Wednesday, September 22, 2022:
KMBC.com
Motorcycle rider dies in accident on I-70
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle on I-70 eastbound early Sunday morning. Kansas City, MO police say the driver was approaching the exit to I-435 at around 1:22 a.m. when they lost control of the motorcycle and ended up flying off it. They were not wearing a helmet.
AOL Corp
Motorcyclist dies after losing control, being ejected near ramp to I-435 in KC
A motorcyclist died after losing control of their vehicle early Sunday in Kansas City, according to police. Police responded around 1:22 a.m. to eastbound Interstate 70 approaching the entrance ramp for southbound Interstate 435 after a single-vehicle crash, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KCTV 5
'We have to stop this': Kansas City's homicide victims remembered on National Day of Remembrance
Kansas City's pooches take advantage of beautiful day to help raise money for Wayside Waifs. On a glorious Sunday morning in Brookside, dogs from all over Kansas City got their steps in while raising money for Wayside Waifs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Clear skies, calm winds, and a chill in...
KMZU
KC accident proves fatal for driver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two Kansas City drivers are involved in a fatal crash yesterday evening. Highway patrol says the incident took place around 7:30pm on I-435. A northbound vehicle driven by 42-year-old Joshuwa Wiley struck the rear of a second vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Edward Strickland, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway. Both drivers were reportedly ejected.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured due to fatal crash in Northland
Interstate 435 heading northbound was temporarily shut down Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway due to a fatal crash in Platte County, Missouri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Multi-vehicle crash closes right lane of northbound I-435 near 71 highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash resulting in minor injuries has blocked the right lane of traffic on northbound I-435 near 71 highway, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police. The crash occurred at 7:43 a.m. Emergency vehicles were on scene, but a dispatcher said the injuries reported...
KCTV 5
See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- If you see a line of lights in the air, don’t fear: It’s the latest Starlink satellite launch. Over 50 satellites to help increase Internet connectivity were launched on Sept. 24. Another launch could happen on Sept. 30. You can track the satellites...
One person in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City
An overnight shooting near the Express Stop on Independence Avenue in Kansas City left a victim hospitalized in critical condition.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: A beautiful stretch of weather ahead for Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clear skies, calm winds, and a chill in the air heading into the new week Kansas City. We will start your Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. A beautiful stretch of fall weather is on the way for the metro...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
KCTV 5
Kansas City residents stand in solidarity with Iran following death of woman in police custody
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Residents of all ages enjoy nationally acclaimed Farmer's Market in...
Independence woman killed after crashing into semi-trailer on US 36
The highway patrol said a semi with a trailer was broken down in the roadway when it was struck in the rear by the driver of a Toyota Highlander.
KCTV 5
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
Comments / 1