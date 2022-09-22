ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Photos: The new Orange County Museum of Art is opening its doors. Here's a sneak peek

By Deborah Vankin
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19s6KK_0i6Ev7JR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXBGV_0i6Ev7JR00
A skylight over the museum's atrium illuminates "sky bridges" connecting galleries and other spaces on multiple levels of the building. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Costa Mesa has a new neighbor— the Orange County Museum of Art, which debuts its new building to the public at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Oct. 8.

The $94-million building, designed by Morphosis Architects as directed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne , has been in the works for more than a decade. It features a grand outdoor staircase, modeled after New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, that will double as amphitheater seating for performances. There’s a large-scale, site-specific sculpture by Sanford Biggers atop the terrace, more than 15,000 square feet of green space and nearly double the gallery space to show art.

Which is a good thing, because the museum is opening with five exhibitions including a survey of work by 81-year-old New York-based sculptor Fred Eversley; a show of work by “13 pioneering female artists” in OCMA’s collection that pays homage to the museum’s 13 female founders — the institution was formed in 1962 as the Balboa Pavilion Gallery; and a resurrection of the museum’s long-running California Biennial .

But first, OCMA must finish construction. The Times got an exclusive photo tour of the space as the museum put finishing touches on the building just weeks before opening its doors.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Modern Oceanfront Luxury Home with Timeless Appeal

This contemporary coastal home in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California enjoys breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Geoff Sumich Design and Nicholson Companies collaborated on the project that offers all the bells and whistles. The home has 8,310 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths and 2 powder rooms. A neutral color palette with modern contemporary furniture provide a fresh luxurious feel.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
atomic-ranch.com

Finding and Renovating a Fullerton Forever Home

Hard work, creative visions and clever strategies turn a remodeling nightmare into a Mid Century Modern dream. As they embark on their adventures in house hunting, many people aren’t sure where to look for their Mid Century Modern dream home. But that wasn’t the case with Susan Schroeter and...
FULLERTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Costa Mesa, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
oc-breeze.com

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Key News Network

The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Mayne
easyreadernews.com

Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view

The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA.com

These California speakeasies are among the top in the US

Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret LA

Mr. Bones Is Back With His 35th Annual Pumpkin Patch, And Tickets Are Now On Sale!

It’s that time of year once again for leaves to fall, Halloween costumes to be procrastinated, and pumpkin patches to bring us the best autumn vibes! From October 7th to the 30th, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch will celebrate Halloween and the changing seasons by bringing the farmstead to Culver City at 10100 Jefferson Blvd. This will be Mr. Bones’ 35th year spreading harvest cheer, so grab your tickets and get in on the tradition! Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has an incredible history spanning 35 years. Inspired by Becky and David Campbell’s farm in Silverton, Oregon, the pair realized how few opportunities the children of Los Angeles had to experience farm life in the city. Moving across Southern California as it grew, Mr. Bones quickly became a must-see attraction for families, friends, and all those who love this cozy time of year. The pumpkin patch is now located in Culver City, where it draws guests from all over!
CULVER CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Public Art#Art Exhibitions#Rrb Costa Mesa#Morphosis Architects
thetouristchecklist.com

28 Best & Fun Things to Do in San Clemente (CA)

Looking for the best and fun things to do in San Clemente, CA? There are quite some fun places to visit in this city. San Clemente is a city along the coast in Orange County, about sixty minutes from Hollywood Land in California, United States. San Clemente had a population...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

The City Council is Set to Vote on Massive Development Projects at the Great Park … Without Any Input from the City’s Planning Commission or Irvine Residents Who Will be Impacted

Pereira’s remarkable “Irvine Master Plan” led to the creation of one of California’s most desirable cities, and arguably the best-planned community in America. However, Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo are systematically unraveling our City’s Master Plan — ignoring Irvine’s long history of good planning and good government. Khan and Kuo are effectively giving away valuable land for massive commercial development in our Great Park.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Secret LA

Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend

Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
434K+
Followers
70K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy