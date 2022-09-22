ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa’s Meals on Wheels opens new, 23,250 square foot facility

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa cut the ribbon on its brand-new, 23,250-square-foot facility in south Tulsa Thursday.

Located near 51st and Yale, the new facility has an 8,500-square-foot kitchen inside. FOX23 recently got an in-depth tour.

MOWOMT President and CEO Katie Oatsvall told FOX23 she can’t believe this day is here after seven years of work.

She said, “it is such an honor and a privilege to be welcomed into people’s homes to often time be the only connection they are going to have throughout that day or that week, and to be able to be in a building of this size and this capacity, to be able to have that ripple effect grow even larger, is so humbling.”

Joann Ridgway has had delivered meals to her home for a couple of years. MOW’s Home Safety Program alongside volunteers from her church also built her a custom ramp right before she had knee surgery.

Ridgway said she’s so appreciative of everything the organization has done for her that she had to be at the event Thursday.

“They’ve been so nice and such a blessing to me that I felt important to be here for them,” said Ridgway. Oatsvall told FOX23 the plan is to have the new facility up and functioning by early October.

MOWOMT is in dire need of volunteers. If you’re interested, click here.

