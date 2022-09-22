ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Motley Fool

2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns. Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software.
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven't had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin Just Traded at Steepest Discount Ever – Here’s How BTC Can Reverse Course

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says the crypto market crash recently reached extreme levels. McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) recently traded at the steepest discount since the computation of the flagship crypto asset’s 200-week moving average began. “The steepest Bitcoin discount on September 20 since its 200-week moving...
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?

Nvidia's stock price has fallen sharply over the past year as PC sales have slowed. Plus, demand for its GPUs took a hit due to a change in the cryptocurrency market. A recent U.S. ban on exporting certain chips to China could further impact sales.
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys For 2022 and Beyond

AbbVie's lineup is well-positioned to deliver even after Humira loses patent protection. Gilead should get back on track as the pandemic subsides and new products earn approval.
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back.
Motley Fool

Why Target Shares Dropped Again Today

While Target is kicking off its holiday deals soon, it is only a week earlier than last year. The company has already discounted products to rebalance its inventory. The dividend declaration from yesterday maintained the rate after a 20% increase in June.
Motley Fool

Why Invitae Corporation Sank as Much as 25.5% This Week

The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates, making it tougher for companies like Invitae to raise cash.
Motley Fool

Why ChargePoint Shares Tanked Today

A new report from the International Energy Agency should be good news for companies like ChargePoint. Investors just can't stomach unprofitable, emerging businesses in this environment.
Motley Fool

Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

Defense spending is becoming a focus for governments in light of the conflict in Europe. The slowdown in the economy could ease some companies' hiring difficulties.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
Motley Fool

3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

Honeywell's growth initiatives are set to bear fruit in the coming years. ABB has an exciting set of businesses and management is unlocking the value of them. UPS continues to transform its business by being more selective about deliveries.
Motley Fool

3 Top Recommendations for New Investors

MAA isn't a sexy 10-bagger, but it's steady and reliable: the perfect foundation for any new investor. Gladstone Land's diversification makes it a good addition to most portfolios. American Tower's reliability, track record, and growth opportunities are hard to beat.
