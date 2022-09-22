Dyami Brown responds to being roasted by Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown absolutely torched the Commanders on the field on Sunday. And he hasn't forgotten that Washington selected Dyami Brown over him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"The draft, it is what it is. Even the Commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I believe his name is Dyami Brown," St. Brown told reporters on Wednesday. "I don’t know how many catches he had, you guys can probably tell me that, or how many yards he had, but I don’t forget things like that. I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m going to give every team hell."

When asked if he was genuinely looking for Brown on the field, St. Brown said (punctuated with a smile), "I didn't see him in the game much."

Dyami Brown responded on Twitter: "Damn lol I can't say nothing about this."

Brown, a third-round selection (82nd overall) by Washington in 2021, was selected 30 picks — and five receivers — ahead of St. Brown, who was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round (112th overall). Through no fault of his own, Brown was the 12th receiver selected in that draft. In total, 16 receivers were drafted ahead of St. Brown.

Brown has totaled 165 receiving yards and zero touchdowns since being drafted by Washington. St. Brown has 1,221 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns with the Lions, including 184 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in Detroit's 36-27 victory over Washington in Week 2.

St. Brown was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, becoming the first player in NFL history to record at least eight receptions and a touchdown in six consecutive games.

Brown has zero targets, zero receptions and zero offensive yards this season. He was in the game for one offensive snap against the Lions.