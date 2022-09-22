Maya Henry probably never imagined that she would become a public figure, but that’s precisely what happened over the last several years. Although she has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager, her relationship with Liam Payne has gotten the most attention recently. The couple may have called off their engagement for good, but that hasn’t stopped the world from continuing to link the two together. However, Maya is doing her best to separate herself from her former partner and is excited about moving forward and doing her own thing. Continue reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Maya Henry.

