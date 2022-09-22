Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
Warmer temperatures, storms loom for Sunday in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says there is potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy winds on Sunday afternoon and evening.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Heavy thunderstorms due Sunday night with sun, seasonal temps through Friday
The NWS warned of damaging winds and a possible tornado south of the Mass Pike Sunday night. Next week’s weather will kick off with a bang, as forecasters warn of potentially damaging thunderstorms Sunday night that could bring an isolated tornado south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The National Weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When will foliage peak in Massachusetts? These maps offer clues
The air outside may say “fall,” but the leaves on most trees remain conspicuously green. That all is poised to change in the coming weeks. Early October brings the onset of fall foliage and the arrival in parts of rural New England of the “leaf-peepers” — tourists come to set eyes upon trees going through their full spectrum of colors.
homenewshere.com
Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts
The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
nbcboston.com
Tropical Storm Ian Expected to Become Hurricane, Now on Track for Northern Florida
While all of South Florida is currently out of the cone of concern for Tropical Storm Ian, there is growing thought that it could become as strong as a Category 4 hurricane before making impact on the northern part of the state in the coming days. The latest advisory from...
nbcboston.com
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky
EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight. The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
New Englanders Reveal 19 Things That Should Be on Your New England Bucket List
There are so many things to do and places to visit in New England. New England is made up of six states: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Each state has something exciting to offer, whether you just want to relax, explore, or try a new experience.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
nbcboston.com
Florida on Alert as Hurricane Warning Issued for Western Cuba
A hurricane warning was issued for Western Cuba Sunday as Tropical Storm Ian continues to rapidly strengthen, according to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami. While all of South Florida is currently out of the cone of concern from Ian, there is growing thought that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston 25 News
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The warning is in effect for east central Rockingham County until 8:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Newmarket,...
Two Mass. towns remain under boil water notice after E. coli was detected
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two Massachusetts towns remain under a boil water notice after E. coli was detected during their routine water sample collections. To ensure residents have safe drinking water, the town will distribute water at the Department of Public Works Garage, 240 Smith St., Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
NHPR
Western Massachusetts consumers react to rising energy costs with worry, resignation
Energy prices are likely to soar this winter across Massachusetts. National Grid announced this week it plans to raise electricity rates by 64%, which the state is reviewing for approval. Eversource announced earlier its electricity prices could go up by more than 10% and other utilities have warned of similar...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. misses on one bid for Cape bridge replacement
PUBLIC OFFICIALS fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them “disappointed” as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project. The US...
nbcboston.com
DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for Entire State as Tropical Storm Ian Advances
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rains and intense hurricane winds to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties on Friday but...
fallriverreporter.com
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
franklinmatters.org
DPW roadwork and construction delayed explained
"Because you asked! Installing a new watermain in the "Country Club" neighborhood. For the most part, the work is going smoothly, however material shortages is slowing the job down. The new water is made of Ductile Iron pipe and it is very short supply due to COVID, which caused the foundry to shut down for a period of time. There is also an increased demand for pipe nationwide because of increased Federal Funding for Public Works projects.
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
Comments / 1