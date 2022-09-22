ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother.

Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death.

Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her.

The suspect, who has not been identified by name, was found at the scene and taken into custody.

Police say he and the victim were both from Arizona and in the area visiting friends.

