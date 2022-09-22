ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHOWDOWN FRIDAY: Breakdown of top 4 area football games

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
For several area prep football teams, this week opens the door on district action.

On paper, it’s also a week of parity — making precise prognostication almost a futile exercise.

Of the nine matchups, four are feature teams with identical records, while three other showdowns appear on paper to be pick ‘em fodder, at least based on records.

Here’s the week’s grid slate. All game times are 7 p.m.:

Friday

Tulsa Washington (1-2) at Bartlesville (1-2)

Dewey (1-2) at Jay (1-2)

Oaks (3-1) at Wesleyan Christian School (2-1)

Nowata (1-2) at Caney Valley (1-3)

Copan (1-2) at Bluejacket (1-2)

Pawhuska (3-1) at Vinita (3-0)

Morrison (1-2) at Oklahoma Union (0-3)

Thursday

Barnsdall (3-1) at Claremore Christian

Ckerryvale (Kan.) (2-1) at Caney Valley (Kan.) (2-1)

——

Following are four are must-see contests Friday:

1 — BOOKER T. WASHINGTON (1-2) at BARTLESVILLE (1-2)

The momentum of history is definitely on the side of the Tulsa Washington Hornets. Since 1982, the Hornets lead the series, 22-3.

In fact, Bartlesville hasn’t beaten Washington since 1995 — 27 years ago — in a 10-7 thriller. That game was particularly significant in Bruin history as it shattered a 25-game losing streak dating back to 1992.

Since ’95, Washington has won 14 straight against Bartlesville. But, a couple of those games are worth noting. In 1996, the Bruins pushed the Hornets in a game with a playoff spot on the line. Washington won, 38-29.

So, the big question heading into Friday’s clash at Custer Stadium is this — Could the Bruins find a way to win?

Looking back at the non-district results for both teams is inconclusive. Washington lost to one of Arkansas’ top powers (Bentonville West) and Bartlesville challenged defending Class 5A champion Collinsville. Unbeaten Del City downed Washington and a very strong Sapulpa team edged Bartlesville.

Friday’s collision could come down to whether the Bartlesville defense can contain key Hornet athletes Lathan Boone (QB), Micah Tease (WR) and Darian Melendez (lineman, 6-4, 290).

Last season, Boone threw for 30 touchdowns last season and Tease — who has committed to Arkansas — intercepted four passes.

A key for the Bruin offense will be to not give the ball up on turnovers or make drive-disrupting penalties.

Bruin head coach Harry Wright wants his defense to stifle big plays and force Washington into long possessions.

“It’s hard for a high school team to go on an extended drive,” he said. “We need to limit big plays … and to force turnovers. .. We want to make them drive the field and keep them in front of us and make tackles.”

Protecting quarterback Nate Neal better and avoiding third-and-long downs also will be important, Wright said.

REMEMBER WHEN: In 2015, the Bruins had the Hornets on the ropes. The score was tied, 14-14, going into the final two minutes and Bartlesville owned the ball in the red zone. But, Bartlesville lost a fumble inside the 10 and Washington mounted an express drive to kick the winning field goal. That loss prevented the Bruins from a perfect regular season.

——

2 — OAKS (3-1) at WCS (2-1)

Both teams know how to get up and down the field in a hurry.

The WCS Mustangs scored more than 50 points each of their first three games, while Oaks averaged 47.0 ppg in its first three contests.

A common opponent for both teams is Webbers Falls. Webbers outlasted WCS, 78-55, and defoliated Oaks, 46-16.

This contest also opens district play for WCS; Oaks is 1-0 in district.

The Mustangs boasted a multi-headed offensive attack, kind of like the snakes snapping out of Medusa’s hairdo.

The primary weapons include third-year starting quarterback Ty Cloud, third-year versatile dynamo Kael Siemers, third-year game breaking receiver Carson Tennison, freshman warrior Archer Swisher, first-year battler Mason Jenson,

WCS bolted to an 8-2 regular season record last season, including a win against Oaks. The Mustangs will hope to repeat that feat Friday.

—-

3 — NOWATA (1-2) AT CANEY VALLEY (1-3)

Caney Valley is not where it thought it might be at this point of the season. The preseason passing of a popular player, injuries, growing pains among some of the new regulars and sorting out chemistry have all taken their toll.

But, when everyone is healthy, the Trojans are still a potentially formidable opponent and one that is capable of matching, or bettering, last year’s 6-4 record.

The biggest unknown for the Trojans coming out of last week was the availability status of four-year starting quarterback Zak Wallis.

Wallis, who came out with injury in last week’s 46-6 loss to Chelsea, also is a defensive force at outside linebacker.

Cooper Fogle is another of the Trojans’ key athletes. Caney Valley came into the season with a veteran offensive line, but sought to develop a new cadre of skill players, particularly at running back.

Nowata is coming off its first win since 2019 after crunching Hulbert, 42-19, last week.

First-year starting quarterback Treaver Emberson has solidified the Ironmen offense, which is averaging more than 25 points per game.

Eli Savala and Peyton Trotter both also played big roles in last week’s win.

4 — PAWHUSKA (3-1) vs. VINITA (3-0)

This should be Pawhuska’s most significant district game since its battle against Pawnee to determine the district title in 2019.

Vinita is averaging 45 points per game but its opponents have a cumulative 3-6 mark.

Pawhuska is putting in about 40 points per outing with its opponents sitting at 6-7.

Among Pawhuska’s victims was Cashion, the Class A state champion the last two years.

Pawhuska — which has averaged 10 wins for each of the past four campaigns — relies on a versatile attack triggered by senior quarterback Todd Drummond. Traven Richardson and Tyrel Richardson have bolstered the running and receiving corps. On defense, John Reed is averaging approximately 16 tackles per game. Devin Bighorse made 12 tackles last week.

Vinita’s closest margin of victory has been 31 points.

This shapes up to be one of the most important early-season Class 2A games.

Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

