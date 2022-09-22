ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Woman with ‘voluminous’ criminal history sentenced for trafficking meth with children in vehicle

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman will spend time in federal prison after she was caught with hundreds of grams of meth hidden in a cooler.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana says Varonique Lowe has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The charge comes after a September 29, 2021 traffic stop in Terre Haute. When the officer approached the vehicle, he smelled burned marijuana. There were also two children in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

After a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, police searched the vehicle. They found 768 grams of pure methamphetamine inside a cooler in the vehicle. The government’s sentencing memorandum said there was red Gatorade poured over the methamphetamine in an effort to disguise it.

Lowe told officers that she was bringing the methamphetamine from Indianapolis to sell to someone in Terre Haute. This was her third time selling at least a pound of methamphetamine to someone in Terre Haute in the last few months.

The sentencing memorandum said Lowe’s criminal history is voluminous. She has 10 prior felony and 21 misdemeanor convictions in California, including six convictions relating to the sale of controlled substances and assault with a deadly weapon.

While the government admits that her childhood was troubled, she was able to find gainful employment. The defense’s sentencing memorandum said this troubled childhood included a drug addicted mother and a murdered father.

The government said Lowe is not a methamphetamine user herself, indicating her drug convictions were based solely off distribution for profit.

Lowe was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. After her release, she will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

FOX59

2 men arrested following pursuit, crash, standoff

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men were arrested early Monday after police pursuit, crash, and standoff on Indy’s north side, according to police. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway just before 1 a.m. for a possible catalytic converter theft. Officers arrived to the scene quickly, and found the a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 man arrested for fleeing crash scene intoxicated leaving 2 injured

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested an intoxicated driver Saturday evening in Zionsville after his attempt to flee a rollover crash, while leaving two people injured, according to police. At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Boone County police received a call of a truck accident on County Road 300 South...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Murder suspect released from jail before 2023 trial

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
SHARPSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for fatal backyard stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man nicknamed “Porkchop” for an August homicide. Christopher Rawlings, 26, who goes by the nickname “Porkchop,” is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Aaron Flora. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Flora deceased in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
