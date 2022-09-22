ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 killed, 1 injured in eight-vehicle freeway crash in South L.A.

By City News Service
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person was killed and another person was critically injured during a crash involving at least eight vehicles today on the Century (105) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the Harbor (110) Freeway also evaluated five people at the scene,
transporting one to a hospital with minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire
Department reported.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert at 7:15 a.m. closing
the connector roads from the eastbound and westbound Century (105) Freeway to the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway for approximately one hour, as well as the carpool, number one and two lanes of the eastbound Century (105) Freeway.

CBS LA

Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car

 A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

One dead, one killed in Irvine 5 Freeway crash that set semi-truck ablaze

One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area

LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train in LA area

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Sun Valley Friday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called at 7:16 p.m. to the area of 9449 San Fernando Road, near Sheldon Street, on reports of the collision and found the person down on the train tracks, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves two dead

COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

2 men killed, woman injured when gunfire erupts in Compton

Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting over the weekend in Compton. The shooting unfolded after 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue. It was there that authorities arrived in response to a gunshot victim call and located to two Black men in their 20s-30s who had been wounded. Both men were subsequently pronounced dead. A female victim was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. The incident remains under investigation. 
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights

A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section. A suspect was talking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 men killed in Compton shooting

Two men were found dead Saturday night following a shooting in Compton. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the area regarding a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from multiple […]
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntington Beach Friday evening. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to Warner Avenue, east of Springdale Street where they found a man lying in the street, said Lt. Shawn Randell.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
