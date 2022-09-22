1 killed, 1 injured in eight-vehicle freeway crash in South L.A.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person was killed and another person was critically injured during a crash involving at least eight vehicles today on the Century (105) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the Harbor (110) Freeway also evaluated five people at the scene,

transporting one to a hospital with minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire

Department reported.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert at 7:15 a.m. closing

the connector roads from the eastbound and westbound Century (105) Freeway to the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway for approximately one hour, as well as the carpool, number one and two lanes of the eastbound Century (105) Freeway.

