WILX-TV
Williamston man charged with torture, domestic violence
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 41-year-old man from Williamston was charged Tuesday with domestic violence and torture. Christopher Gasper Palazzolo was taken into police custody Monday. Police said it was part of an ongoing investigation by the Williamston Police Department in connection with a suspicious death in May 2021. According...
WILX-TV
Ionia County Sheriff’s Office warn residents, businesses of familiar phone scam
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Ionia County are warning residents and business owners of a phone scam. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, residents and businesses have been targeted by scammers impersonating police, who claim there is a warrant out for the victim’s arrest and the victim needs to buy GreenDot or MonkeyPak cards to avoid arrest.
WILX-TV
Lansing Police Department rolls out new program to better respond to crises
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No guns, no flashing lights, no uniforms -- Just care. The Lansing police department is implementing a new program to better help serve mental health crises. The program is a collaboration with social workers, police officers and the fire department. Lansing police social work supervisor Jessica...
WILX-TV
Former Grand Ledge superintendent awarded nearly $900K over termination
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An arbitrator has awarded former Grand Ledge superintendent Brian Metcalf nearly $900,000 over his 2020 termination. Background: Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf files suit against school district. The arbitrator was former state Supreme Court justice Robert Young, who ruled the district did not give Metcalf due...
WILX-TV
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The two CATA bus stops inside Frandor Shopping Center will be removed, the Lansing Retail Center confirmed Tuesday. According to the Lansing Retail Center, the decision was made to “ensure customer and employee safety.”. The closest bus stop is at the intersection of Clippert Street...
WILX-TV
Mosquito-borne disease found in Eaton County horse
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A disease spread through mosquito bites has been found in an Eaton County horse. A two-year-old Paint cross gelding has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), the county’s first positive case of 2022. Anyone with livestock is encouraged to keep their animals in a...
WILX-TV
Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety. The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.
WILX-TV
Livingston County Health Department hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ event to teach life-saving skills
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Health Department will teach residents life-saving skills in an event Tuesday. The “Stop the Bleed” event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Livingston County Health Department, located at 2300 Grand River Avenue in Howell. The event is designed...
WILX-TV
Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday. The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023. The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Tropical storm turns into hurricane, and a record breaking celebrity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the forecast as we head into the first full week of fall. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk more about Ian strengthening to a hurricane as it heads for Florida, some space news, and a celebrity breaks a charitable record. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Armory reopens in Grand Ledge following $4M renovation
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A newly-renovated armory held its grand opening Monday. The changes to the Grand Ledge Armory should make it a better military base for the women of the National Guard. The state paid $4 million for the upgrades, which include new bathrooms and a lactation room.
WILX-TV
Inclimate weather forces cancellation of Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The threat of rain has damped a popular fundraiser. Sparrow Hospital and the Sparrow Foundation announced Sunday morning that this year’s Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert has been canceled. The annual 19th annual concert is a fundraiser for the Ron Mason Fund for...
WILX-TV
Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
WILX-TV
Lansing City Clerk announces extended hours, early voting begins Sept. 29
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With early voting beginning this week, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has announced extended hours for the South Washington Election Unit to include extra weekday and weekend hours ahead of the Nov. 8 Election. The location offers voter registration, early voting, and receiving completed absentee ballots....
WILX-TV
Spartans help host NextGen football camp
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans did their part Sunday to give back to the football community. Some Spartans on hand at the NextGen Football Camps in Lansing; receiver Jayden Reed helped the next young stars at Lansing Everett High School learn the game. Also on hand was...
WILX-TV
Supply chain issues impact Greater Lansing Food Bank
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - As the cost of living is on the rise, more families are turning to food banks. At the same time, supply chain shortages combined with inflation have left the food bank with fewer donations. “We are seeing about a 10% increase in the number of...
WILX-TV
WATCH: Coach Mel Tucker speaks to media following loss to Minnesota
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media following a loss to Minnesota, its first Big Ten matchup of the season and the second-straight loss for the Spartans. The Spartans fell to 2-2 overall after Minnesota bested them 34-7 on Saturday at...
WILX-TV
College Basketball Practice Begins
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College basketball practice officially began across America Monday and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is beginning his 27th season. Izzo says he feels very good physically but is not pleased at all with the general direction of college sports. The Spartans host Grand Valley State for a November 1st exhibition game and open the regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona.
WILX-TV
Charlotte hosts Portland in Week 6 Game of the Week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After Mason’s 28-13 win over Haslett in Week 5′s marquee contests, we’re in store for another great Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week. It’ll be the 4-1 Portland Raiders visiting CAAC-White rival undefeated Charlotte; the Orioles are 5-0 for the first time since 2004.
