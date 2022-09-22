The pound has plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid hammered market confidence in the Government’s economic plans after the Chancellor last week unveiled the biggest tax cuts in 50 years and signalled more were on the way.Sterling hit its lowest level against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971, falling by more than 4% to just 1.03 dollars in early Asia trading before it regained some ground to about 1.07 dollars early on Monday.The euro also hit a fresh 20-year low amid recession and energy security fears ahead of what is expected to be a painful winter...

BUSINESS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO