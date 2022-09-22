ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House warns Graham abortion bill would create ‘nationwide health care crisis’

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebLoj_0i6EshdB00
Greg Nash Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 to introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

A top White House official warned in a memo issued Thursday that Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) proposal for a national abortion ban would lead to a “nationwide health care crisis” and transform reproductive medicine.

Jennifer Klein, director of the Gender Policy Council at the White House, wrote in a memo obtained by The Hill that Graham’s legislation would endanger pregnant people and have catastrophic consequences for the health care system.

“If passed and enacted, this bill would create a nationwide health crisis, imperiling the health and lives of women in all 50 states. It would transform the practice of medicine, opening the door to doctors being thrown in jail if they fulfill their duty of care to patients according to their best medical judgment,” Klein wrote in the memo, which was obtained by The Hill.

Klein cited a study from The New England Journal of Medicine that looked at a Texas law imposing an abortion ban after six weeks pregnancy that went into effect in September 2021. The study found that many providers do not provide information to patients about abortion in cases where the health of the mother or the fetus is in danger out of fear of legal and professional consequences.

“Providers have sent home patients whose health is in jeopardy, unable to provide care under the law, and only provided appropriate treatment once they returned with signs of a life threatening condition like sepsis. Finally, the study notes that some providers are planning to leave Texas entirely,“ Klein wrote.

Klein also pointed to responses from the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to Graham’s bill, in which the organizations said such restrictions on abortion “threaten the very integrity of the medical profession by interfering with providers’ duty of care, violating long established principles of medical ethics, and intruding upon honest, open communication between patients and providers.”

State lawmakers in some areas have pushed for restrictions on abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s June decision upholding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and striking down the precedent set by Roe v. Wade, which for decades guaranteed access to abortion for Americans.

Graham earlier this month introduced his proposed 15-week national abortion ban, saying he was motivated to act following attempts by Democrats to enshrine abortion protections into federal law. He previously supported a 20-week abortion ban, but since the Supreme Court ruled that Mississippi’s 15-week ban was constitutional, he wanted to go further.

The legislation includes exceptions for incest and rape and to save the life of the pregnant parent if they are in danger from a physical condition. It also includes a potential five-year jail sentence for any provider who violates the ban.

The bill would retain state laws that are more restrictive, while replacing laws in blue states that protect abortion.

White House officials have hammered Republicans over their support of laws that would restrict access to reproductive care, warning voters that a GOP majority could also limit access to contraception and infringe on the right to privacy.

“You got Lindsey Graham talking about nationalizing the — the decision to overrule Roe, make it a national policy,” President Biden said Tuesday at a Democratic fundraiser in New York City. “Well, the only good news is I’m still president for two more years. They can do it, and I’ll veto it.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Ne White House#Medical Services#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#General Health#The Gender Policy Council
Fox News

'The View' host slams Sen. Graham's abortion bill: 'There is no such thing' as late-term abortion

"The View" co-host Sara Haines claimed there is "no such thing as people having late-term abortions" during Wednesday’s episode of the daytime talk show. Haines would go on to declare that the GOP claim that the Democratic Party supports abortions in the late stage of pregnancy is a "myth" designed to achieve a political outcome. She ultimately admitted that 1.3% of abortions are late-term abortions but employed that statistic to double down on her original point.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

704K+
Followers
82K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy