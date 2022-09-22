Read full article on original website
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Post and Courier
Thirty years of Columbia's Art Bar. Here's to one of the city's oldest and weirdest bars
Art Bar co-owner Andy Rodgers likes to compare the lifespan of a bar to that of a dog — bars, like dogs, typically don’t stick around as long as humans tend to. “Bars live as long as dogs live, you know," Rodgers said. "It's like … you know a bar running for 17 or 18 years, that's a good run for a dog. Thirty is just insane, it's unbelievable because it's so out of the norm.”
coladaily.com
New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia
Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
The Post and Courier
Oktoberfest draws thousands for beer, music and activities in downtown Aiken
Suds were the star of the show Saturday evening in Newberry Street's festival area, with Aiken Downtown Development Association presenting Oktoberfest and drawing thousands of visitors for an abundance of beer, including a variety of German options and a soundtrack to match, featuring an oom-pah band along with recordings of tunes from the western side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Wayman Johnson: Local veteran 'just the best' in service
Service is a highly familiar concept for Vietnam veteran Wayman Johnson, whether halfway around the world or just around the corner. The hospital volunteer, Knights of Columbus member and longtime Savannah River Site employee is known through a variety of roles around Aiken and Augusta, and Orangeburg is also part of the picture, as he is a member of the South Carolina State University ROTC Hall of Fame.
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Five eateries to experience in Aiken County
If you enjoy going out to eat, Aiken County is a great place to be. The dining scene includes innovative gourmet restaurants, meat-and-three lunchrooms, soulful barbecues and inconspicuous cafes that serve authentic dishes from throughout the Western Hemisphere. Here are five favorites – downhome and deluxe, downtown and beyond.
abcnews4.com
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
Tea Room on the Ridge brings touch of England to Ridge Spring
Nestled at the back of an antique store in Ridge Spring is the Tea Room on the Ridge, a small old-fashioned teashop with plenty of charm to share. The tearoom was the idea of Marie Carey, owner of the Rabbit Box Antiques and Collectibles where the tearoom is located. She...
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Experience Wagener, Salley, Perry
Situated on the land that once comprised the farm of Eldridge Gunter, the town of Wagener grew when the Southern Railroad built a line through Batesburg in 1887. A small community of just over 600, Wagener has a museum that documents the development of the community, with artifacts from former residents. Wagener is also home to South Carolina’s Conestoga Wagon, South Carolina’s Bicentennial Wagon Train wagon from the celebration held in 1976. The town is still home for many successful family-owned farms.
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Experience Montmorenci, Windsor, Monetta
The land around Montmorenci, possibly named for a village in France, consisted mostly of cotton plantations before the S.C. Canal and Rail Road Company laid train tracks and built a station and turning facility in 1833. The railroad also passed through nearby Windsor on its way from Branchville to Aiken. The name of the town likely originated from the 1813 will of Anderson Windsor, who owned land on Pond Branch and Yarrow Branch, near the present location of Windsor. Today, the town of Windsor is the gateway to Aiken State Park on the south fork of the Edisto River.
coladaily.com
Photo gallery: Irmo community parades the streets for annual Okra Strut
Many Midlands residents crowded the sidewalks to see the annual Okra Strut parade. One hour’s worth of local community members and businesses participated in the parade route to show off their hometown spirit. The parade started promptly at 9 a.m. on St. Andrews Rd., beginning at Crossroads Intermediate School...
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Community events, festivals fill the calendar year round
Things to do - From community events to festivals, here are a few signature reasons to visit this region each season. • Taking place around Aiken, Christmas in Aiken is a magical series of events. A few of the holiday celebrations include the Nutcracker Tea, where local children get an up-close view of the Aiken Civic Ballet's annual performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Aiken County Historical Museum, and Night of 1,000 Lights, where the streets of downtown Aiken are lit with festive decor and some shops stay open late to offer holiday treats, music and drinks.
The Post and Courier
Columbia watch repair shop finds a rush of old-school customers in a digital age
COLUMBIA — Kathy Jenkins is the owner of a new business — and an apprentice there at the same time. Jenkins is the owner of Watch Repair Station, with opened in August just off Garners Ferry Road at 761 Greenlawn Drive. She talked John Gawronski, a watchmaker of...
Century-old pipes causing present-day drainage problems in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent flooding on Cherokee Street in downtown Columbia is causing problems for surrounding residents. "When we had the big sink hole, you can see the construction going on," Cherokee Street resident Luevenia Bluefort said. According to Columbia Water, Bluefort's neighbors on Washington Street had a pipe...
The Post and Courier
Cottontown's il Focolare Pizzeria broken into: 'It makes an already really hard industry, even harder,'
Il Focolare Pizzeria, the small pizza shop with a bright red awning in the Cottontown neighborhood of Columbia, was broken into Sept. 16, owners shared on the restaurant's social media. The post said "literally all of our cheese and pepperoni" was stolen from the spot, which has served wood fired...
manninglive.com
City of Manning wraps up summer ‘22 with a concert
On September 15, 2022, Main Street Manning, along with the City of Manning, hosted the annual Best of Main Street Manning awards and an end of summer concert. Local bands Home Grown and Latoya Denise and The Company performed. Several food trucks were also on hand. Main Street Manning has...
WIS-TV
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Five scenic spots that combine both natural and human history
In my weekly column, now in its 33rd year, I often tackle topics related to the recorded history of this area. That record is long. Indeed, what would eventually become Aiken County appears in the manuscript journal of Hernando de Soto, who crossed the Savannah River in 1540 in search of silver and gold. This part of the state is thus steeped in human history, but it is also rich in natural beauty. There are five special places in Aiken County that combine both.
WIS-TV
Richland Two responds to graphic endorsing board candidates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two issued a statement Sunday about a graphic circulating social media that used the Richland Two logo and endorsed multiple board candidates. District officials said that the graphic was not made by them and is in violation of state ethics laws citing that...
