KFOX 14
Deadly crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash this morning on the east side of El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is...
KFOX 14
POLICE: Shooting investigation underway in the Lower Valley
El PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting in the Lower Valley Sunday evening. It happened around 5:54 p.m. on the 7900 block of Gateway East. That’s right off of I-10 and Sumac Dr. Investigators said no injuries were reported. Two...
KFOX 14
NMSP investigating deaths of 2 people in Las Cruces as possible 'murder-suicide'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police identified two individuals who were found dead at a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. The bodies of Emilia Rueda, 20, and Carlos Esparza, 19, were found at 1491 Alamo St, police confirmed. "At this point, it appears likely that this...
KFOX 14
Woman dies after getting hit by truck in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One woman is dead after getting hit by a truck in south-central El Paso on Friday. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at St. Vrain and San Antonio Street. The woman was identified as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velasquez. Officials said a 2018 Chevrolet...
KFOX 14
El Paso pets participate in a 3k walk and run along with their owners
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today El Paso pets and owners participated in a free dog friendly 3k walk and run hosted by Live Active El Paso in partnership with Animal Services. Those who attended got the chance to run and walk alongside each other at the Westside Community...
KFOX 14
3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
KFOX 14
TxDOT announces new updates for Loop 375 widening project
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced several new updates for the Loop 375 Widening road project. Drivers in east El Paso will now have access to two new ramps on Loop 375. TxDOT spokesperson, Lauren Macias-Cervantes explained the North Loop northbound exit to the...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans hopeful Downtown Arena will bring more events
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
KFOX 14
VIDEO: Las Cruces woman shot to death told deputies her husband had 'mental issues'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New lapel video was released regarding two separate domestic disputes between a Las Cruces couple before the incident where the man allegedly shot and killed his wife on Sunday. The woman killed, 48-year-old Kimberly Yacone, is believed to have been murdered by her husband...
KFOX 14
Car Seat Safety Program kicks off Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A program to help parents make sure they are using a car seat properly Kicks off Saturday. University Medical Center will host the event on "National Seat Check Saturday". The event will held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the El...
KFOX 14
Police need your help identifying teens involved in car burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking for your help identifying teens responsible for breaking into vehicles in the far east side of El Paso. The suspects are wanted after being caught on security cameras in the residential area of Lomas Del Este August 8. At least four...
KFOX 14
Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
KFOX 14
Police officers within SISD will soon have body worn cameras
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Socorro Independent School District is hoping to buy 54 body cameras for its police force. The costs of the program will over $100,000, but none of the money will come from taxpayer dollars. The funding will come from a grant from the State...
KFOX 14
Suspected robber wearing clown mask admitted he was involved in shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a suspect who was wearing a clown mask provided details in the alleged robbery from Tuesday outside a plasma donation center. The victim, Jose Miguel Herrera, was seating in the driver seat, alongside his passenger, outside a plasma clinic when...
KFOX 14
'The Rocky Horror Show' musical to take stage at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Rocky Horror Show will take stage in October. UTEP Dinner Theatre is putting on the cult musical. Tickets go on sale August 30. The "normal" dinner theater performances runs October 7 through 23 and its "audience participation" will be October 28 through 31.
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD hosts first first intramural soccer championship
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local school district launches its 6th-grade intramural sports program this weekend. Ysleta Independent School District is hosting it first ever intramural soccer championship on Saturday. The school district introduces the program at their campuses throughout the school year. School officials explained the program...
KFOX 14
Game of the Week: Canutillo gets the win over Parkland on the Eagle's blue turf
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week five of high school football is Canutillo versus Parkland. Canutillo Eagles beat the Parkland Matadors 35-7 on the Eagle's blue turf. Highlights. Parkland started off with the ball early with the handoff to Isaiah Beasley for a...
