ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Deadly crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash this morning on the east side of El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

POLICE: Shooting investigation underway in the Lower Valley

El PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting in the Lower Valley Sunday evening. It happened around 5:54 p.m. on the 7900 block of Gateway East. That’s right off of I-10 and Sumac Dr. Investigators said no injuries were reported. Two...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Woman dies after getting hit by truck in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One woman is dead after getting hit by a truck in south-central El Paso on Friday. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at St. Vrain and San Antonio Street. The woman was identified as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velasquez. Officials said a 2018 Chevrolet...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
KFOX 14

3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

TxDOT announces new updates for Loop 375 widening project

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced several new updates for the Loop 375 Widening road project. Drivers in east El Paso will now have access to two new ramps on Loop 375. TxDOT spokesperson, Lauren Macias-Cervantes explained the North Loop northbound exit to the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans hopeful Downtown Arena will bring more events

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile#Linus West Nile Virus#Organ Transplants#Mosquito#Diseases#General Health#Wnv
KFOX 14

Car Seat Safety Program kicks off Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A program to help parents make sure they are using a car seat properly Kicks off Saturday. University Medical Center will host the event on "National Seat Check Saturday". The event will held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police need your help identifying teens involved in car burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking for your help identifying teens responsible for breaking into vehicles in the far east side of El Paso. The suspects are wanted after being caught on security cameras in the residential area of Lomas Del Este August 8. At least four...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KFOX 14

Police officers within SISD will soon have body worn cameras

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Socorro Independent School District is hoping to buy 54 body cameras for its police force. The costs of the program will over $100,000, but none of the money will come from taxpayer dollars. The funding will come from a grant from the State...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Suspected robber wearing clown mask admitted he was involved in shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a suspect who was wearing a clown mask provided details in the alleged robbery from Tuesday outside a plasma donation center. The victim, Jose Miguel Herrera, was seating in the driver seat, alongside his passenger, outside a plasma clinic when...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'The Rocky Horror Show' musical to take stage at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Rocky Horror Show will take stage in October. UTEP Dinner Theatre is putting on the cult musical. Tickets go on sale August 30. The "normal" dinner theater performances runs October 7 through 23 and its "audience participation" will be October 28 through 31.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD hosts first first intramural soccer championship

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local school district launches its 6th-grade intramural sports program this weekend. Ysleta Independent School District is hosting it first ever intramural soccer championship on Saturday. The school district introduces the program at their campuses throughout the school year. School officials explained the program...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy