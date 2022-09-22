Read full article on original website
ND tribal colleges enter education partnership with energy companies
BISMARCK, N.D (KFYR) – An educational partnership between the North Dakota Tribal College System and three energy companies was announced on Friday morning. Fourteen million dollars will be given out over a four-year period to the state’s five tribal colleges for apprenticeship programs. Hess Corporation donated 12 million...
$130 million for safety modifications at Pipestem Dam
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A whole lot of money will go towards protecting Jamestown against the threat of flooding. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded Barnard Construction Company more than $130 million to construct safety modifications on the Pipestem Dam. That’s in addition to the $40 million awarded to the project last year. The money will go toward preventing further erosion and maintaining the integrity of the dam.
