BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A whole lot of money will go towards protecting Jamestown against the threat of flooding. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded Barnard Construction Company more than $130 million to construct safety modifications on the Pipestem Dam. That’s in addition to the $40 million awarded to the project last year. The money will go toward preventing further erosion and maintaining the integrity of the dam.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO