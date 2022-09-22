ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WKRG News 5

Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Prentiss, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Tishomingo, MS
WLBT

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday. Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system. The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#North Mississippi#North East#Federal Funding#State Of Mississippi#Fcc#Mississippians
WJTV 12

MHP to host statewide job fair on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will host a job fair across the state on Saturday, September 24. To learn more about becoming a Mississippi State Trooper, attend the job fair at a local Troop Substation at 9:00 a.m. The following Troop Substations are participating: Pearl – Troop C, 3851 Highway 468 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

46 Mississippi high schools receive College Success Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 46 high schools in the state received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. “This is a unique award, and it’s an award that uses strictly data to come up with schools that are doing an exceptional job at preparing kids for […]
JACKSON, MS
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
wtva.com

Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Rocket Lab’s engine test facility moves to Stennis

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rocket Lab will locate an engine test facility for its new large rocket Neutron at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Hancock County. Rocket Lab has selected Stennis Space Center as the site of the test and development complex for Archimedes, its Neutron rocket engines. “The strong support from NASA and […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Fire Danger Posted for Monday

With a cold front sweeping across Mississippi on Monday, lower humidity is expected. And coupled with breezy winds as Ian moves north through the Gulf of Mexico, fire danger will be increasing across part of the state, mostly along and north of I-20. The National Weather Service is posting a limited threat.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Former MDHS director Davis sentenced for fraud

State Auditor Shad White and Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Thursday that former Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services John Davis has pleaded guilty to his role in Mississippi’s largest public fraud scheme. Davis has also agreed to fully cooperate with and assist law enforcement authorities in the prosecution of any and all other criminal defendants.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

