Read full article on original website
Related
A judge says he will be 'forced' to give Rudy Giuliani jail time unless the former mayor pays his ex-wife $225,000 by next month
Judith Giuliani said in a lawsuit that her ex-husband has fallen behind on alimony payments totaling $262,000, The New York Post reported.
Todd Chrisley Claims Daughter Savannah's Engagement Ended for Putting 'All Your Faith in That Blue Checkmark'
Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles ended their engagement in September 2020 — and now, her father Todd Chrisley is sharing his theory on why the relationship didn't work out Todd Chrisley has a theory as to why daughter Savannah Chrisley's relationship with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles didn't work out. While co-hosting the Chrisley Confessions podcast on Wednesday, Todd spoke about his love for Kerdiles — despite the fact that the former athlete is no longer dating Savannah. "We love Nic, and I pray for him every day and I will always love him," Todd,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Ryan Grantham and why was he sentenced to life in prison? The ‘Riverdale’ actor’s crime, explained
Twenty-four year-old Canadian actor Ryan Grantham, most famous for his two-episode arc on The CW show Riverdale and role in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2010 live-action movie, was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his mother on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The case has been drawing media attention,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wegotthiscovered.com
Self-centered, arrogant billionaire playboy Tony Stark egregiously accused of being a bad best friend
When you describe yourself as a “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist”, one who took over the family business creating weapons of mass destruction that caused untold death and chaos around the world, only to then place the entire world in danger on several occasions because you couldn’t contain your own hubris, is there even a chance you’ll be able to make a good friend?
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘The Crown’ season 5 release date confirmed as scandalous first-look revealed
If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, as part of its Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now we can say it’s definitely dropping later this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Netflix reveals first look at Gal Gadot spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’
Gal Gadot has already made a splash in the realm of Netflix action blockbusters thanks to her starring role alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, but the star is now aiming to launch a solo franchise of her own with Heart of Stone. The Wonder Woman star...
House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6
House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans demand justice after major actress reveals most of her ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ scenes were cut
In case you thought the Don’t Worry Darling drama wasn’t enough already, a new bit of madness has been added into the mix after all of KiKi Layne’s scenes were cut from the film. Spitting, shouting matches, and very public feuds have made up the majority of...
Comments / 0