If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, as part of its Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now we can say it’s definitely dropping later this year.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO