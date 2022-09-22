ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Chrisley Claims Daughter Savannah's Engagement Ended for Putting 'All Your Faith in That Blue Checkmark'

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles ended their engagement in September 2020 — and now, her father Todd Chrisley is sharing his theory on why the relationship didn't work out Todd Chrisley has a theory as to why daughter Savannah Chrisley's relationship with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles didn't work out. While co-hosting the Chrisley Confessions podcast on Wednesday, Todd spoke about his love for Kerdiles — despite the fact that the former athlete is no longer dating Savannah. "We love Nic, and I pray for him every day and I will always love him," Todd,...
wegotthiscovered.com

A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
wegotthiscovered.com

Self-centered, arrogant billionaire playboy Tony Stark egregiously accused of being a bad best friend

When you describe yourself as a “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist”, one who took over the family business creating weapons of mass destruction that caused untold death and chaos around the world, only to then place the entire world in danger on several occasions because you couldn’t contain your own hubris, is there even a chance you’ll be able to make a good friend?
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘The Crown’ season 5 release date confirmed as scandalous first-look revealed

If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, as part of its Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now we can say it’s definitely dropping later this year.
The Independent

House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6

House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
