Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
Detroit News
Bison herds feed need for tradition in northern Michigan
Interlochen – On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. The animals have been a fixture of the area for...
Detroit News
WWJ news anchor reported dead in Chesterfield Twp. attack
Chesterfield Township — One person is dead and four are in the hospital after authorities say a 54-year-old man attacked a woman, her children and the children's father, reported to be WWJ-AM (950) evening anchor Jim Matthews. Police say the suspect entered the home near Jefferson Avenue and Hooker...
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
Detroit News
Area Jews 'eager to gather' for Rosh Hashana 2022
Throughout the pandemic, Metro Detroit Jews were ever aware of its impact on Rosh Hashana, their New Year.The associated gatherings, worship services and activities all were modified in 2020, and smaller affairs remained for many last year as virus cases lingered. Now, with the recent release of new COVID-19 boosters...
Detroit News
Man attacked with machete-style weapon in Mount Clemens, authorities say
Mount Clemens — A 19-year-old man was assaulted with a machete-style weapon on his way to work in Mount Clemens Friday morning, authorities said. Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the attack around 7 a.m. at Church Street and northbound Gratiot Avenue after the victim, a Clinton Township resident who had been riding his bike to work, was assaulted. He was taken to the hospital for several non-life threatening lacerations.
Detroit News
Ford breaks ground on $5.6 billion Tennessee mega-campus
Ford Motor Co. has officially broken ground on BlueOval City, the $5.6 billion electric-vehicle assembly, battery production and supplier campus the automaker is building in West Tennessee with a joint-venture partner. Just under a year ago, Ford announced what it described as its largest-ever manufacturing investment. The company and partner...
Detroit News
Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters
Atlanta — As Stacey Abrams took the stage at a recent campaign stop, one person at the crowded Atlanta event was at the top of her mind. “Daddy, stand up,” Abrams said as her father, Robert Abrams, was showered with applause before an audience of several hundred people.
