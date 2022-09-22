ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
do512.com

Old Glory Ranch

Old Glory Ranch — a Texas hill country wedding venue and special event facility — is located near Austin, Texas in the picturesque town of Wimberley, Texas. We have hosted memorable, stunning weddings and receptions for hundreds of discerning couples since 1997.
WIMBERLEY, TX
KVUE

Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Staff#Medical Services#General Health#Nnoc Nnu#Nnoc Nu#Asmca
KXAN

Shortage in Austin-area pediatric ICU beds as more kids get sick

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated on Thursday there are just 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds for our entire region, trauma service area O. That includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox7austin.com

SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

HAAM Day 2022 raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians

AUSTIN, Texas — HAAM Day, the annual event hosted by the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians during its 2022 event on Sept. 13. Every year, the organization works to provide health care services and assistance to Austin's low-income, working musicians. This...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy