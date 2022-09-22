Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Shang-Chi’ sequel suggestions cover the good, bad, and ugly of spitballing scenarios
Destin Daniel Cretton has become a very busy man within the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so much so that fans are beginning to wonder what’s happening with the previously-announced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel. As well as executive producing Hollywood satire Wonder Man...
wegotthiscovered.com
A dismal bargain basement action thriller scrapes the barrel on the streaming Top 10
When it comes to naming the former A-list stars that are now found trawling the depths of the B, C, or even D-tier action thriller circuit, it’s very easy to forget about Antonio Banderas in among the Nicolas Cages, John Travoltas, Bruce Willis’, and John Cusacks of the industry, but The Enforcer is one of just many routine runners and gunners the Academy Award-nominated Spaniard has lent his talents to over the years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Assassination experts put out a hit on the best contract killing capers
One of the most malleable and reliable storytelling setups is that of the hired killer, assassin, or unwitting target trying to escape to safety. It can be applied to action, romance, comedy, thriller, sci-fi, and pretty much every genre under the cinematic sun, and while the success rate is far from 100 percent, it’s admirable for filmmakers to at least keep trying to upends the conventions.
wegotthiscovered.com
An old-fashioned failure that lost $100 million survives the frozen streaming wasteland
Harrison Ford doesn’t make a huge number of movies these days, so any project he does sign up for instantly generates plenty of buzz. On the surface, The Call of the Wild was right up the Star Wars icon’s street given that it required a performance full of grizzled gravitas and twinkly-eyed charm, but the end result was a monstrous box office disaster.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An unrelentingly awful video game disaster fully deserves to be shamed
We’ve gotten so used to video game movies being underwhelming at their very best, that it comes as a genuine shock when one of them turns out to be pretty good. For a while, fans thought the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed adaptation would be one of those films, until they got the chance to see it for themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Marvels’ director admits she was ‘annoyed’ by polarizing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene
As the second highest-grossing film in the history of cinema that drummed up a ton of repeat business, Avengers: Endgame clearly captured the hearts and minds of audiences all around the world. However, one scene in particular continues to generate plenty of divisive discourse, and it turns out that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta isn’t a fan, either.
wegotthiscovered.com
Doctor Strange defenders wonder if the Illuminati were right about him, or terribly wrong
One of the biggest talking points to emerge from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the appearance of the Illuminati, but the conversation hasn’t been of an entirely positive nature. While plenty of fans loved seeing the group make their official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s how and when to watch ‘Blonde’ in theaters and streaming
After months and months of anticipation, Blonde is finally coming to theaters and streaming. If you have been living under a rock, Blonde is the new film featuring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, and rather than it being a biographical film, Blonde portrays a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life. The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2022, where it received a 14-minute standing ovation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having spiraled out of control at Fox, is back to basics best for the MCU’s X-Men?
One of the trickiest tasks Kevin Feige will ever have to accomplish is high up on his to-do list, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe architect attempting to find a way to reinvent, rehabilitate, reboot, and breathe new life into the X-Men franchise. After all, during the merry band of mutants’...
wegotthiscovered.com
Turns out, Harry Styles’ description of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was spot on
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling, which is a movie. The theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling is a revelation to fans who are discovering that Harry Styles’ spaced-out description of the film is spot-on. Styles’ seemingly disjointed response to what he liked...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ reactions have MCU maniacs desperate for more monster madness
A surprise screening of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Werewolf by Night took place last night at Fantastic Fest, and the early reactions indicate that Disney Plus subscribers are in for a treat when Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino’s one-off Halloween-inspired special comes to streaming on October 7. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pearl’ makes a killing at the box office, proving Mia Goth is our new Scream Queen
Mia Goth has confirmed herself as the new scream queen for the 2020s, as Pearl makes a sizable splash at the box office. The prequel to Ti West’s divisive horror flick X has made a name for itself within its opening week, fueling the fire of 2022 being a year for non-franchise films. Off a reported budget of $1 million, the sequel has grossed $6 million domestically making its money back comfortably before any international release.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Netflix reveals first look at Gal Gadot spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’
Gal Gadot has already made a splash in the realm of Netflix action blockbusters thanks to her starring role alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, but the star is now aiming to launch a solo franchise of her own with Heart of Stone. The Wonder Woman star...
wegotthiscovered.com
A Netflix action movie that wasn’t panned for once seizes the top spot in 60 countries
Even though Netflix’s in-house action output can always be relied on to draw solid viewership numbers, a worrying number of them aren’t exactly welcomed with open arms by critics. In the last year alone, we’ve seen Red Notice (the platform’s biggest original hit of all-time), Interceptor, The Takedown,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A shockingly fun revenge story swings a bloodied axe at the Netflix rankings
If all you knew about 2020 thriller Girl was the cast, crew, and premise, then you’d be well within your rights to have very low expectations for what sounded like a run-of-the-mill B-tier thriller in almost every way imaginable. Directed by the excellently-monikered Chad Faust, controversy magnet Bella Thorne...
wegotthiscovered.com
A despairingly deranged Netflix crime thriller sniffs out a Top 10 spot in 73 countries
An almost worrying number of Netflix original movies come under fire for being uninspired and derivative to the point of outright banality, but that sentiment extends mostly to the platform’s English-language efforts, which offer identikit action comedies backed by recognizable faces and familiar concepts. International exclusives don’t mind throwing caution to the wind, though, which has worked wonders for Germany’s The Perfumier.
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie exec. explains why ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ marketing has been a disaster
It’s no secret that Don’t Worry Darling has captured the world’s media attention, but will that translate to gold at the box office? The answer is maybe. There’s been a lot of drama surrounding everything but the movie itself, and now execs are speaking up about how all that attention has affected the film’s chances for success.
wegotthiscovered.com
Self-centered, arrogant billionaire playboy Tony Stark egregiously accused of being a bad best friend
When you describe yourself as a “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist”, one who took over the family business creating weapons of mass destruction that caused untold death and chaos around the world, only to then place the entire world in danger on several occasions because you couldn’t contain your own hubris, is there even a chance you’ll be able to make a good friend?
wegotthiscovered.com
A wretchedly rushed spy sequel stops to catch breath on the streaming ranks
The espionage genre had been turned on its head at the turn of the millennium, with the disappointing reception to Die Another Day raising questions about the long-term viability of the James Bond franchise, especially when 24‘s Jack Bauer and Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne had emerged to drag the spy story into the 21st Century.
Comments / 0