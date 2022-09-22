ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A dismal bargain basement action thriller scrapes the barrel on the streaming Top 10

When it comes to naming the former A-list stars that are now found trawling the depths of the B, C, or even D-tier action thriller circuit, it’s very easy to forget about Antonio Banderas in among the Nicolas Cages, John Travoltas, Bruce Willis’, and John Cusacks of the industry, but The Enforcer is one of just many routine runners and gunners the Academy Award-nominated Spaniard has lent his talents to over the years.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Assassination experts put out a hit on the best contract killing capers

One of the most malleable and reliable storytelling setups is that of the hired killer, assassin, or unwitting target trying to escape to safety. It can be applied to action, romance, comedy, thriller, sci-fi, and pretty much every genre under the cinematic sun, and while the success rate is far from 100 percent, it’s admirable for filmmakers to at least keep trying to upends the conventions.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An old-fashioned failure that lost $100 million survives the frozen streaming wasteland

Harrison Ford doesn’t make a huge number of movies these days, so any project he does sign up for instantly generates plenty of buzz. On the surface, The Call of the Wild was right up the Star Wars icon’s street given that it required a performance full of grizzled gravitas and twinkly-eyed charm, but the end result was a monstrous box office disaster.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
John Boorman
Person
Geoffrey Rush
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Dylan Baker
wegotthiscovered.com

An unrelentingly awful video game disaster fully deserves to be shamed

We’ve gotten so used to video game movies being underwhelming at their very best, that it comes as a genuine shock when one of them turns out to be pretty good. For a while, fans thought the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed adaptation would be one of those films, until they got the chance to see it for themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Marvels’ director admits she was ‘annoyed’ by polarizing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene

As the second highest-grossing film in the history of cinema that drummed up a ton of repeat business, Avengers: Endgame clearly captured the hearts and minds of audiences all around the world. However, one scene in particular continues to generate plenty of divisive discourse, and it turns out that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta isn’t a fan, either.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Espionage#Out Of Exile#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Itunes#Mi6
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s how and when to watch ‘Blonde’ in theaters and streaming

After months and months of anticipation, Blonde is finally coming to theaters and streaming. If you have been living under a rock, Blonde is the new film featuring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, and rather than it being a biographical film, Blonde portrays a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life. The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2022, where it received a 14-minute standing ovation.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Turns out, Harry Styles’ description of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was spot on

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling, which is a movie. The theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling is a revelation to fans who are discovering that Harry Styles’ spaced-out description of the film is spot-on. Styles’ seemingly disjointed response to what he liked...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Werewolf by Night’ reactions have MCU maniacs desperate for more monster madness

A surprise screening of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Werewolf by Night took place last night at Fantastic Fest, and the early reactions indicate that Disney Plus subscribers are in for a treat when Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino’s one-off Halloween-inspired special comes to streaming on October 7. It...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Pearl’ makes a killing at the box office, proving Mia Goth is our new Scream Queen

Mia Goth has confirmed herself as the new scream queen for the 2020s, as Pearl makes a sizable splash at the box office. The prequel to Ti West’s divisive horror flick X has made a name for itself within its opening week, fueling the fire of 2022 being a year for non-franchise films. Off a reported budget of $1 million, the sequel has grossed $6 million domestically making its money back comfortably before any international release.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A shockingly fun revenge story swings a bloodied axe at the Netflix rankings

If all you knew about 2020 thriller Girl was the cast, crew, and premise, then you’d be well within your rights to have very low expectations for what sounded like a run-of-the-mill B-tier thriller in almost every way imaginable. Directed by the excellently-monikered Chad Faust, controversy magnet Bella Thorne...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A despairingly deranged Netflix crime thriller sniffs out a Top 10 spot in 73 countries

An almost worrying number of Netflix original movies come under fire for being uninspired and derivative to the point of outright banality, but that sentiment extends mostly to the platform’s English-language efforts, which offer identikit action comedies backed by recognizable faces and familiar concepts. International exclusives don’t mind throwing caution to the wind, though, which has worked wonders for Germany’s The Perfumier.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Movie exec. explains why ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ marketing has been a disaster

It’s no secret that Don’t Worry Darling has captured the world’s media attention, but will that translate to gold at the box office? The answer is maybe. There’s been a lot of drama surrounding everything but the movie itself, and now execs are speaking up about how all that attention has affected the film’s chances for success.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Self-centered, arrogant billionaire playboy Tony Stark egregiously accused of being a bad best friend

When you describe yourself as a “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist”, one who took over the family business creating weapons of mass destruction that caused untold death and chaos around the world, only to then place the entire world in danger on several occasions because you couldn’t contain your own hubris, is there even a chance you’ll be able to make a good friend?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A wretchedly rushed spy sequel stops to catch breath on the streaming ranks

The espionage genre had been turned on its head at the turn of the millennium, with the disappointing reception to Die Another Day raising questions about the long-term viability of the James Bond franchise, especially when 24‘s Jack Bauer and Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne had emerged to drag the spy story into the 21st Century.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy