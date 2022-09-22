ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Readers respond: A historic opportunity for Portland

Please join me in voting “yes” for Portland charter reform this November. Passing Measure 26-228 would benefit our community and elections for many reasons. Here are a few:. Candidates would only be elected through general elections, which have higher voter turnout. Currently, candidates can be elected outright if...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Remove roadblocks to housing

We in the housing provider business couldn’t agree more. The permitting and land use process has been stifling across the housing spectrum. Taxes, water/sewer and other costs continue to rise, which further exacerbate the problem. Streamlining the permitting process, encouraging investment with tax incentives and a focus on rent vouchers is the quickest way to add more housing for all.
The Oregonian

Chez José to close after 35 years in SW Portland

Chez José, a popular local Mexican restaurant that once boasted three Portland-area locations, is closing for good after 35 years, owners Howie Schechter and Tom Midrano Jr. wrote in an email. “We started Chez Jose in 1987 on a shoestring, and built a business that fills us with incredible...
The Oregonian

Portland weather Sunday brings summer warmth, high of 87

You will be by Sunday afternoon when temperatures in the region reach an expected high of 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The first Sunday of fall 2022 is a natural time to go pumpkin picking, but it may feel more like summer out there through Monday, when temperatures could go as high as 86 degrees.
The Oregonian

5 musts for the Portland Trail Blazers to contend: 5 - Chauncey Billups still must fix the defense, this time with players he helped select

The Trail Blazers are scheduled to open training camp Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California. In the buildup to camp, The Oregonian/OregonLive will take a look at the five biggest storylines that must play out for the team to have a chance of contending during the 2022-23 NBA season, Chauncey Billups’ second as coach.
The Oregonian

Portofino closes this month, Portland’s latest 30-year-old restaurant casualty

Portofino, the long-running Sellwood neighborhood Italian restaurant, will close after service Saturday, owner Matthew Johnson wrote in an email. “For the last 30 years Portofino’s has been a neighborhood staple providing high quality Italian food in a cozy environment,” Johnson wrote. “It is with sadden (sic) that we say that run has come to its end, we will be closing our doors as of September 24.”
The Oregonian

As Portland nears car theft record, victims band together to find stolen vehicles

Nicole Eddings Heath keeps a photo of her partner’s Honda Africa Twin motorcycle taped to the dashboard of her car. The $10,000 bike was stolen out of the couple’s yard in Southeast Portland eight months ago. Since then, Heath, a 42-year-old special-education assistant, has taken to cruising neighborhoods where heisted vehicles often can be found. She isn’t just looking for the motorcycle.
The Oregonian

Shooting in Northwest Portland leaves one woman dead

Portland police officers responded to a call at Wallace Park beside Chapman Elementary Friday night at 11:12 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. During the investigation, Northwest 25th Avenue is closed from Raleigh to Pettygrove streets.
The Oregonian

