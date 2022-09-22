Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets
Kimberely Dixon, Kristen Downs and Sohrab Vossoughi. Dixon and Downs are community advocates and Vossoughi is a downtown business leader. They are all Portland residents and supporters of People for Portland. Homelessness in Portland and Multnomah County is getting worse, and it’s time for local elected officials to acknowledge that...
Oregon Brews and News: They’re (Punk) Rockin’ freshies at Baerlic Brewing
Editor’s note: This is a re-publication of Oregon Brews and News, an Oregonian/OregonLive newsletter delivering the week’s craft beer news from Portland and Oregon. To get the newsletter sent directly to your email inbox every week at noon on Thursday, subscribe here. ***. The conversations at Baerlic Brewing...
Portland’s premier professional cuddler quits the job she helped create
Samantha Hess, the face of Portland’s professional cuddling community, is moving on after nearly a decade in an industry she helped create. Hess, 38, who started her professional cuddling career in 2013, said in an August post on her Patreon page that the decision to close was “a death by a thousand cuts.”
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Universities work to ease college transition for pandemic-affected students
Weeks before the start of fall term at Portland State University, soon-to-be first-year students were already in class. On a Tuesday morning in mid-September, a small group sat in a dim classroom assembling collages meant to represent who they are and what they want for their futures. Mila Russell added...
Readers respond: A historic opportunity for Portland
Please join me in voting “yes” for Portland charter reform this November. Passing Measure 26-228 would benefit our community and elections for many reasons. Here are a few:. Candidates would only be elected through general elections, which have higher voter turnout. Currently, candidates can be elected outright if...
Portland Pug Crawl returns with plenty of curly tailed pups (photos)
Hundreds of people gathered their costumed curly tailed pugs in Northwest Portland Sunday afternoon for the Pug Crawl. The event, which hasn’t taken place since 2019, was themed after Netflix’s “Stranger Things” series and titled “Pug Crawl in Pawkins not the Pugside Down.”. The dog...
Oregon recommends minimum ventilation levels in classrooms; Portland Public Schools says it will try
In a sweeping about-face, Oregon’s largest school district on Friday said it will “strive” to increase a key measure of air quality to minimum levels long-trumpeted by a wide swath of experts nationwide. Portland Public Schools’ announcement comes after an investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive in May found...
Readers respond: Remove roadblocks to housing
We in the housing provider business couldn’t agree more. The permitting and land use process has been stifling across the housing spectrum. Taxes, water/sewer and other costs continue to rise, which further exacerbate the problem. Streamlining the permitting process, encouraging investment with tax incentives and a focus on rent vouchers is the quickest way to add more housing for all.
How exterior paint color trends are shifting in the Northwest, embracing the mood
Most houses look pretty predictable from the outside. They’re typically painted unassuming colors that stay in style for decades and still appeal to passersby and perhaps home shoppers down the road. But then there are the dwellings that stand out: They’re bright purple, lime green or red. These outliers...
Trail Blazers sign multi-year deal with Evoca TV to offer alternative viewing option
The Portland Trail Blazers have entered a broadcast partnership with Evoca TV to provide an additional way for fans to watch the 2022-23 season and beyond. Evoca, a next-generation television service that does not require cable or satellite, has reached a multi-year deal with the Blazers starting this season. Games...
Chez José to close after 35 years in SW Portland
Chez José, a popular local Mexican restaurant that once boasted three Portland-area locations, is closing for good after 35 years, owners Howie Schechter and Tom Midrano Jr. wrote in an email. “We started Chez Jose in 1987 on a shoestring, and built a business that fills us with incredible...
Marshfield’s Alexander Garcia-Silver takes boys Danner Championship race title at Nike Portland XC
Alexander Garcia-Silver of Marshfield High School (Coos Bay, Ore.) crossed the finish line with a time of 14 minutes, 55.2 seconds to claim first place in the Boys Danner Championships 5K race Saturday at the Nike Portland XC. “I’m feeling so good. I knew this summer was special. I knew...
Portland weather Sunday brings summer warmth, high of 87
You will be by Sunday afternoon when temperatures in the region reach an expected high of 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The first Sunday of fall 2022 is a natural time to go pumpkin picking, but it may feel more like summer out there through Monday, when temperatures could go as high as 86 degrees.
Coast Guard is removing 2 sunken ships from Columbia River
Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia River for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the Sakarissa and a Coast Guard...
Klassen’s 4 goals, Cagnoni’s OT winner spark Winterhawks comeback, 6-5
The second game of the season might end up being the game of the year. The Portland Winterhawks were down 5-3 at the Kelowna Rockets with 5 minutes left, before Gabe Klassen scored his fourth of the game, Luke Schelter tied it 66 seconds later, and then Luca Cagnoni won it in overtime.
5 musts for the Portland Trail Blazers to contend: 5 - Chauncey Billups still must fix the defense, this time with players he helped select
The Trail Blazers are scheduled to open training camp Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California. In the buildup to camp, The Oregonian/OregonLive will take a look at the five biggest storylines that must play out for the team to have a chance of contending during the 2022-23 NBA season, Chauncey Billups’ second as coach.
Portofino closes this month, Portland’s latest 30-year-old restaurant casualty
Portofino, the long-running Sellwood neighborhood Italian restaurant, will close after service Saturday, owner Matthew Johnson wrote in an email. “For the last 30 years Portofino’s has been a neighborhood staple providing high quality Italian food in a cozy environment,” Johnson wrote. “It is with sadden (sic) that we say that run has come to its end, we will be closing our doors as of September 24.”
As Portland nears car theft record, victims band together to find stolen vehicles
Nicole Eddings Heath keeps a photo of her partner’s Honda Africa Twin motorcycle taped to the dashboard of her car. The $10,000 bike was stolen out of the couple’s yard in Southeast Portland eight months ago. Since then, Heath, a 42-year-old special-education assistant, has taken to cruising neighborhoods where heisted vehicles often can be found. She isn’t just looking for the motorcycle.
Shooting in Northwest Portland leaves one woman dead
Portland police officers responded to a call at Wallace Park beside Chapman Elementary Friday night at 11:12 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. During the investigation, Northwest 25th Avenue is closed from Raleigh to Pettygrove streets.
