Adjunctive glucose-lower therapies do not decrease risk of microvascular complications in diabetic patients
1. No significant differences in vascular complications of diabetes were seen in patients using metformin and adjunctive glargine, liraglutide, glimepiride, or sitagliptin treatment. 2. Adjunctive liraglutide treatment resulted in a small but significant difference in the rate of any cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Micro- and...
Factors associated with anticoagulation discontinuation in palliative care patients
1. The decision to discontinue anticoagulation in palliative care patients was not strongly associated with patient factors and comorbidities, except recent knee or hip arthroplasty. 2. Discontinuation was associated with lower rates of bleeding, similar rates of thrombosis, and increased rates of mortality. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Patients in...
