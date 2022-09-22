BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - TROPICAL STORM IAN FORMS: We are tracking multiple tropical systems in the Atlantic this evening. The one that we’re most concerned about is Tropical Storm Ian, over the Caribbean, or about 380 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Forecast guidance is in better agreement on this system developing into a hurricane and making a landfall in Florida around Tuesday of next week. There is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where the system will make landfall. It could be anywhere from north of Tampa to the Keys.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO