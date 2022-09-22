ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham VA holding job fair on September 24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a job fair Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic, located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, AL 35210. Birmingham VA staff members will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Fantastic weather going into the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - TROPICAL STORM IAN FORMS: We are tracking multiple tropical systems in the Atlantic this evening. The one that we’re most concerned about is Tropical Storm Ian, over the Caribbean, or about 380 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Forecast guidance is in better agreement on this system developing into a hurricane and making a landfall in Florida around Tuesday of next week. There is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where the system will make landfall. It could be anywhere from north of Tampa to the Keys.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hoover, AL
Alabama Government
Hoover, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham cancer survivor pushing for research funding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman is pushing for more cancer funding after losing several family members to the disease and even battling it herself. Kimberly Alexander is one of several Alabamians who gathered at our nation’s capitol this month asking for Congress to make cancer research a priority.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New Birmingham City Walk dog park, The Barkery, now open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk BHAM’s newest amenity, The Barkery, is now open. The Barkery dog park is an off-leash members only park. BJCC officials said it already has more than 80 members and isn’t limiting the number of dogs accepted right now. The park is completely...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Blount County adding new jail tracking system to improve inmate and correctional officer safety

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County is increasing security at the county jail. It’s to help keep inmates and officers extra safe. Blount County’s inmate registry list is constantly updating with inmates from all over the state booking in and out. Now, Sheriff Mark Moon said they have new technology to make sure everyone in the jail stays safe.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Big chains preparing for a busy holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need a job or are looking to make some extra money this holiday season, there are plenty of options and openings for you. Even with inflation and people saving more money than spending, big stores like Walmart and Kohl’s are planning on a busy holiday season and they’re starting to hire now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Flood Mitigation#Flood Insurance#City Of Hoover#Fma
wbrc.com

Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Passenger plane crash in Oneonta injures 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-passenger plane has crashed at just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, according to the City of Oneonta. The city says Blount County 911 received a call about a plane crash around 8:17 a.m. Oneonta Fire & Rescue, Oneonta Police, Blount EMS, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount EMA responded to the scene.
ONEONTA, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting death under investigation at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road Apartments. TVCU reports that on Sept. 24 around 11:00 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police were called to the location on a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim who was shot dead, according to TVCU. The Violent Crimes Unit was brought in to conduct an investigation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people accused in multiple vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks. Three of the suspects are accused in a string of break-ins reported in the Forest Lake neighborhood. Officers said another person, who was working alone,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Male suffers life-threatening injuries after officer-involved shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said one man has life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting on September 24. Police said that officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley. Authorities said that a father was having issues with his son, and he wanted the son to be removed from the home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

