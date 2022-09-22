Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
Valley Center Middle School celebrates California Native American Day
In honor of California Native American Day, students at Valley Center Middle School held a school-wide celebration Thursday. Members of the school's Native and Indigenous Club performed Native American dances led by Krystopher Chaipos. He is an enrolled member of the Quechan nation in Yuma, Arizona, but grew up on...
KPBS
187: The Rise of the Latino Vote
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App. The documentary chronicles Proposition 187, a California ballot measure passed in 1994 that sought to deny public services to undocumented immigrants. While the initiative was meant to keep the “immigrant threat” at bay, it mobilized non-immigrants and immigrants in Latino communities as well as their allies across the state.
KPBS
Low-income Californians shoulder too much of electricity cost burden, report says
A California-based think tank’s latest report calls for major changes in the way electricity prices are calculated. The report, commissioned by the nonpartisan group Next 10, found that more than half of the cost of a kilowatt in California has nothing to do with the cost of generating the electricity.
KPBS
Cal State says it can’t afford a staff wage hike even if Newsom OKs it
A last-minute bill that sailed through the Legislature may leave Cal State University on the hook for nearly $900 million in new costs over the next decade — possibly forcing it to raise tuition for only the second time in more than a decade. That “may” assumes lawmakers allot...
Comments / 0