KPBS

187: The Rise of the Latino Vote

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App. The documentary chronicles Proposition 187, a California ballot measure passed in 1994 that sought to deny public services to undocumented immigrants. While the initiative was meant to keep the “immigrant threat” at bay, it mobilized non-immigrants and immigrants in Latino communities as well as their allies across the state.
