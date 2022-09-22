Read full article on original website
San Diego program helping with homelessness and food waste
A unique San Diego initiative is tackling homelessness and food waste. The collaborative program provides training and employment to people living in homeless shelters to rescue food that would otherwise go to waste.Sept. 22, 2022.
kusi.com
Update: Homeless shelters switched to processing center for migrants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
eastcountymagazine.org
WELLGREENS DISPENSARY IN LEMON GROVE ANNOUNCES DONATION TO ELIMINATE $250,000 WORTH OF MEDICAL DEBT IN CALIFORNIA
September 23, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – At a press conference held at the new Wellgreens dispensary at 6859 Federal Boulevard yesterday, Wellgreens executives announced their partnership with Pacific Stone to eliminate $250,000 worth of medical debt for Californians through a donation to RIP Medical Debt in New York. Lemon...
chulavistatoday.com
Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
eccalifornian.com
Viejas Grade limit pitched
The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee has recommended a 35-mph speed limit for Viejas Grade from Viejas Boulevard and Riverside Drive to Anderson Ranch Road. A unanimous TAC vote Sept. 9 recommended that a 35-mph speed limit be established for the 1.93-mile section and that the speed limit be certified for radar enforcement. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors must approve any regulatory change, and the speed limit is expected to be heard by the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 11, 2023.
Two missing girls in Santee area found safe
The two missing girls who went missing Sunday in the Santee area have been found safe, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
From Pumpkin Patches to Beer Gardens, These San Diego Events Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
It can be hard to get into the fall spirit when we live in a climate that feels like it's summer nearly year-round (I mean, who's complaining). But if you really want to embrace the changing season in San Diego County this year, this roundup will help. From fun-for-the-whole-family activities...
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Updates
On September 15, officers were called to help a juvenile who was in emotional crisis. The juvenile was in a parking lot and had large shard of glass that could have used to hurt themselves or someone else. Officers were able to remove the glass and detain the individual without incident. The juvenile was transported to a medical facility for assistance.
kusi.com
El Cajon becomes ground zero for homeless hotels in San Diego County
EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is again raising questions about his city’s growing homeless problem, as he says San Diego County is making El Cajon the go-to place for new homeless shelters. Wells is calling out San Diego County, as El Cajon is absorbing...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
SANDAG drops controversial mileage tax for drivers
SAN DIEGO — SANDAG board members struck down a proposed controversial mileage tax for drivers. The road usage charge would have cost drivers four cents for every mile driven. The board's action set the stage for removing the regional road usage charge temporarily. "I think today’s action was in...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Delectable Dishes For Diners
Calling all San Diego foodies: San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th iteration to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries. The fall version of this biannual event, presented by the California Restaurant Association, runs from Sept. 25 to...
northcountydailystar.com
Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree
Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s Dept. warns public of phone scammers posing as deputies
San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a phone scam involving con artists posing as deputies. To sound convincing, the caller identifies himself as a currently employed deputy. The storyline involves a missed court appearance. He then transfers the person on the other line to another person claiming to be a deputy who demands they come alone to the Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they were told to go to Sheriff’s Headquarters alone at any time, including at night, and not to tell anyone about it.
eccalifornian.com
La Mesa park plans in play
The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
Thousands attend long-awaited Miramar Air Show
Day two of the MCAS Miramar Air Show was another full day packed with sights and sounds, as hundreds of thousands of people had their eyes to the sky.
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
Three hospitalized after house fire in Clairemont Mesa
One person sustained burn injuries and was taken to a hospital with two other victims, firefighters said.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
Fatal pedestrian hits becoming frequent in San Diego County
California Highway Patrol is dealing with a number of fatal pedestrian crashes on freeways and roads, including three this week.
