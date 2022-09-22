ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Update: Homeless shelters switched to processing center for migrants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eccalifornian.com

Viejas Grade limit pitched

The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee has recommended a 35-mph speed limit for Viejas Grade from Viejas Boulevard and Riverside Drive to Anderson Ranch Road. A unanimous TAC vote Sept. 9 recommended that a 35-mph speed limit be established for the 1.93-mile section and that the speed limit be certified for radar enforcement. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors must approve any regulatory change, and the speed limit is expected to be heard by the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 11, 2023.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department Updates

On September 15, officers were called to help a juvenile who was in emotional crisis. The juvenile was in a parking lot and had large shard of glass that could have used to hurt themselves or someone else. Officers were able to remove the glass and detain the individual without incident. The juvenile was transported to a medical facility for assistance.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CBS 8

SANDAG drops controversial mileage tax for drivers

SAN DIEGO — SANDAG board members struck down a proposed controversial mileage tax for drivers. The road usage charge would have cost drivers four cents for every mile driven. The board's action set the stage for removing the regional road usage charge temporarily. "I think today’s action was in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Delectable Dishes For Diners

Calling all San Diego foodies: San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th iteration to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries. The fall version of this biannual event, presented by the California Restaurant Association, runs from Sept. 25 to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree

Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Sheriff’s Dept. warns public of phone scammers posing as deputies

San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a phone scam involving con artists posing as deputies. To sound convincing, the caller identifies himself as a currently employed deputy. The storyline involves a missed court appearance. He then transfers the person on the other line to another person claiming to be a deputy who demands they come alone to the Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they were told to go to Sheriff’s Headquarters alone at any time, including at night, and not to tell anyone about it.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eccalifornian.com

La Mesa park plans in play

The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
LA MESA, CA
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

