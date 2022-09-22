Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
VIDEO: BakersfieldNow's Miles Muzio & Aaron Perlman takes on ride at 2022 Kern County Fair
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The 2022 Kern County Fair kicked off Wednesday, September 21, bringing lots of food and fun to Bakersfield – emphasis on fun!. On the second day of the fair Thursday, Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio and Morning Anchor/Weathercaster Aaron Perlman took an exhilarating ride on one of the many rides offered in the Midway area of the Fairgrounds.
Bakersfield Now
Day three of the Kern County Fair underway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Day three of the Kern County Fair is well underway Friday. Eyewitness News Mornings reporter Tony Salazar previews the various types of food and entertainment at this year's fair. Juicy's Food interview:. Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show interview:. Are you attending this year's Kern County Fair?...
Bakersfield Now
Woman missing since Sept. 9: Family
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman has been missing since she was released from jail on Sept. 9, according to family. Shamika Washington, 39, was last seen at the Kern County Sheriff's Jail, located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. She is described as a light-skin Black woman, 5'1'-5'2" tall. She...
Bakersfield Now
Bear struck, killed by car on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella
Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A bear was killed after getting struck by a car on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said on Sept. 22, at around 9:37 p.m., firefighters were called to a bear hit by a car on Highway 178 and Elizabeth Norris Road in Lake Isabella.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Searching for two men wanted for Dutch Bros Coffee burglaries
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men suspected of burglarizing a Dutch Bros Coffee. BPD said there were two separate burglaries, Sept. 14 and 15, at the Dutch Bros Coffee in the 10th block of South Chester Avenue. They said the two suspects...
Bakersfield Now
KHSD: Steps to prevent opioid, fentanyl overdoses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, the Kern High School District laid out steps to prevent drug overdoses of teenagers that have ingested opioids or fentanyl pills. The letter comes after growing concerns among students and parents about potential overdoses within the district.
Bakersfield Now
Man's body found in Boron shot multiple times in homicide: Coroner
BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 25-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide when he was found in Boron last weekend, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to a desert area about two miles north of Boron Frontage Road. Upon...
Bakersfield Now
West High School dedicates field to former coach Dallas Grider
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A night filled with emotion and memories as West High School dedicated its field to former coach Dallas Grider Thursday night. Grider died in May. He grew up in Arvin and coached West to three valley championships before moving to Bakersfield College. Grider led the...
Comments / 0